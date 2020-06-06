Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Cowboys Tap Norman Pipeline for Wide Receiver Jaden Bray

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- Last season Oklahoma State picked up an unsung and underrated linebacker in Cole Thompson out of Norman. The Cowboys know the way to the hometown of their bedlam rival and in the 2021 class have now picked up a commitment from Norman Tigers wide receiver Jaden Bray. Bray was one of the top receivers in the state in 2019 with 40 receptions for 936-yards with 11 touchdown catches.

Bray has been considering the Cowboys strongly since they offered and he said now was the right time.

"I wanted to (commit for awhile), some of my friends have committed to Oklahoma State and there are more that will commit soon," Bray said when asked about the timing and his decision. "They throw the ball a lot and there is the opportunity to make a lot of plays. Coach Dunn and Coach Gundy have preached that and they have been honest with me through the whole process." 

The 6-3, 190-pound Bray is also a starter on the Norman basketball team. In fact, he told Pokes Report that he has a basketball tournament to play in on Sunday. My guess is the hoops work has fueled one of his best attributes as a receiver. When you watch him on video he has excellent body control and moves to catch the ball about as well as any prep receiver that I've seen. He will change his position while the ball is in mid-flight, even late in the pass to outwork the defender for the football. 

"Thank you," Bray said when told we thought that his ability to adjust to the football was a key attribute to his game.

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy likely made his mind up on Bray last August as Gundy was in Norman watching his son, Gunner, quarterbacking for Stillwater and in that scrimmage Bray did something that even took his position coach by surprise. On a run play he made a highlight reel block destroying one of the Pioneers corners.

“When he de-cleated that kid, we all looked at each other like, 'whoa,’” Norman receivers coach John Baldwin told the Norman Transcript. “Like we had no idea that was in him.”

Baldwin also agrees with my critique that Bray's basketball plays into his ability to adjust to passes late in the play. He is also a good route runner that often gets open clean because of the precision of his route.

“I watched his footwork on the basketball court because that's a big deal when you're playing wide receiver, you gotta have good feet to be able to run routes and stuff,” Baldwin also said to the Norman Transcipt. “And so, I saw his footwork on the basketball court and I knew kind of immediately like this kid could play wide receiver.”

If not at that scrimmage, Gundy overall, has seen Bray play three times against Stillwater, so his evaluation of the young man has been extensive along with the sharp evaluation skills of Kasey Dunn.

Bray is the second pledge for the Cowboys on offense as he joins running back and all around explosive offensive threat in another Jaden, Jaden Nixon of Frisco Lone Star in Texas.  

The Cowboys gained Bray's pledge over 11 other scholarship offers including Arkansas, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, North Texas, and SMU.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA Announces Punishment for Oklahoma State Basketball

The NCAA has handed down its punishment for Oklahoma State basketball regarding the violations following former assistant coach Lamont Evans' time in Stillwater.

Zach Lancaster

by

LS1Z28

Lamont Evans Just Won't Go Away

We barely knew him, and yet we know too much

John Helsley

What Does This Mean for Future Players Like Cade Cunningham and Ferron Flavors Jr?

What does the NCAA penalties levied against the Oklahoma State men's basketball team mean for future and current players, especially Cade Cunningham and Ferron Flavors Jr?

Zach Lancaster

Holder and Boynton are "Mad as %#^& and they aren't going to take it"

Athletic director Mike Holder and head basketball coach Mike Boynton react to NCAA punishment for Oklahoma State basketball.

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State to Appeal NCAA Ruling

The Oklahoma State athletic department announced Friday they will be appealing the NCAA's ruling that includes a postseason ban for the men's basketball program

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Slows Down as Others Find Out How Hard this is Going to Be

Oklahoma State team doctor Dr. Val Gene Iven and the medical staff are dealing with the coronavirus and returning football student-athletes.

Robert Allen

For Cowboy Commit Jaden Nixon, Oklahoma State Was Always The Path...Even When He Didn't Know It

Jaden Nixon, Oklahoma State running back commitment path to Oklahoma State told to be by his father, Jeroid Johnson

Marshall Levenson

Mike Boynton Shares His Experience With Law Enforcement From When he was 12 Years Old

Oklahoma State Mike Boynton gives an account of his experience with law enforcement in Brooklyn when he was just 12 years old

Zach Lancaster

Cowboy Baseball Duo Collects Freshman All-American Honors

Oklahoma State freshmen Justin Campbell and Caeden Trenkle have been named Freshman All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball for their performances during the shortened 2020 season.

Pokes Report Staff

Cowboys Offer In State 2021 Offensive Tackle

Oklahoma State offer 2021 Jenks offensive Tackle Logan Nobles

Marshall Levenson