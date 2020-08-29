Bray Ready to Get Started with Season, Bixby's Presley Already Did

NORMAN -- Make no mistake that this is a story on Oklahoma State commitment Jaden Bray, who showed his talents on Thursday night of zero week in a scrimmage against Class 6A-II runner-up from 2019 in Stillwater and Baylor cornerback commitment Tevin Williams.

Oklahoma State probably has the top receiver from the class of 2020 as a freshman in Bixby's Brennan Presley, who has been very impressive in preseason practice. They may want to go ahead and extend an offer to little brother Braylin Presley, a running back in the class of 2022.

On the opening Friday night of Oklahoma High School football zero week, Bixby blitzed Tulsa Union 34-0 and the younger Presley had 252-yards and four touchdowns. He ran fro 69-yards on the opening play setting up a five-yard reception for a touchdown and then he had runs of 1, 66, and 7-yards for scores.

Jaden Bray (SI-All-American watch list) is set to have an impressive 2020 season for the Tigers, although Norman needs to shore up offensive line play in order to get time to throw the ball downfield. In the scrimmage with Stillwater, Bray drew three pass interference penalties. You'd be challenged and looking for awhile at any level to find a receiver that can draw three pass interference penalties in two quarters.

The basketball standout for Norman came back to football last season and had 40 receptions for 936-yards and 11 touchdowns. In the scrimmage with the Pioneers, besides the PI penalties, he went one-on-one in a red zone scenario with Williams and caught one pass out-of-bounds and came right back to catch the touchdown.

"I was just missing it, missing the game a lot," Bray told me before the scrimmage as to why he came back to football after not playing since middle school. "I had a few offers (scholarship) in basketball, but I wanted to work in football and get some offers. I didn't think basketball was my ticket our (to college). Just getting in a lot of work, Coach Baldwin and I did a lot of drills during practice. He is a really good coach and I was working on my technique."

He was right as Oklahoma State gained Bray's commitment over the likes of Arkansas, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, and SMU. He is a legit 6-3, 190-pounds and with lots of speed and athletic ability.

"The colors (at Norman) are good," he said. "Not much will change when I get to OSU. (I keep) a lot of attention on Oklahoma State. Talking to Coach Gundy and Coach Dunn alot and they do a good job on keeping me up with what is going on."

Head coach Mike Gundy was there and was watching on Thursday and even though he is from Stillwater and his son, Gage, is the backup quarterback as a sophomore for the Pioneers, he did have a big grin when Bray drew the interference penalties and when he made his touchdown grab.

Below where we shot the video on the game were several members of the Norman North secondary watching intently as they have the chore of covering Jaden Bray in the opening game next week.