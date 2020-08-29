SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Bray Ready to Get Started with Season, Bixby's Presley Already Did

Robert Allen

NORMAN -- Make no mistake that this is a story on Oklahoma State commitment Jaden Bray, who showed his talents on Thursday night of zero week in a scrimmage against Class 6A-II runner-up from 2019 in Stillwater and Baylor cornerback commitment Tevin Williams.

Oklahoma State probably has the top receiver from the class of 2020 as a freshman in Bixby's Brennan Presley, who has been very impressive in preseason practice. They may want to go ahead and extend an offer to little brother Braylin Presley, a running back in the class of 2022. 

On the opening Friday night of Oklahoma High School football zero week, Bixby blitzed Tulsa Union 34-0 and the younger Presley had 252-yards and four touchdowns. He ran fro 69-yards on the opening play setting up a five-yard reception for a touchdown and then he had runs of 1, 66, and 7-yards for scores. 

Jaden Bray (SI-All-American watch list) is set to have an impressive 2020 season for the Tigers, although Norman needs to shore up offensive line play in order to get time to throw the ball downfield. In the scrimmage with Stillwater, Bray drew three pass interference penalties. You'd be challenged and looking for awhile at any level to find a receiver that can draw three pass interference penalties in two quarters. 

The basketball standout for Norman came back to football last season and had 40 receptions for 936-yards and 11 touchdowns. In the scrimmage with the Pioneers, besides the PI penalties, he went one-on-one in a red zone scenario with Williams and caught one pass out-of-bounds and came right back to catch the touchdown.

"I was just missing it, missing the game a lot," Bray told me before the scrimmage as to why he came back to football after not playing since middle school. "I had a few offers (scholarship) in basketball, but I wanted to work in football and get some offers. I didn't think basketball was my ticket our (to college). Just getting in a lot of work, Coach Baldwin and I did a lot of drills during practice. He is a really good coach and I was working on my technique."

He was right as Oklahoma State gained Bray's commitment over the likes of Arkansas, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, and SMU. He is a legit 6-3, 190-pounds and with lots of speed and athletic ability. 

"The colors (at Norman) are good," he said. "Not much will change when I get to OSU. (I keep) a lot of attention on Oklahoma State. Talking to Coach Gundy and Coach Dunn alot and they do a good job on keeping me up with what is going on."

Head coach Mike Gundy was there and was watching on Thursday and even though he is from Stillwater and his son, Gage, is the backup quarterback as a sophomore for the Pioneers, he did have a big grin when Bray drew the interference penalties and when he made his touchdown grab. 

Below where we shot the video on the game were several members of the Norman North secondary watching intently as they have the chore of covering Jaden Bray in the opening game next week. 

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State Cancels Friday's Scrimmage in Boone Pickens Stadium

Oklahoma State has canceled its scheduled scrimmage taking place in Boone Pickens Stadium Friday afternoon in wake of the Jacob Blake shooting

Zach Lancaster

by

Musicman77

Oklahoma State Takes Friday to Reflect on Blake Shooting and Events Impacting Social Injustice

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy opted against the scheduled scrimmage on Friday and instead had his team split up for meetings to contemplate issues.

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

Cowboy Fans Need to be Glad They Have Charlie Dickey

Oklahoma State has taken some hits on the offensive line, but there is plenty of players left to get the job done.

Robert Allen

O'Brate Stadium is Open and Now in Use by Cowboy Baseball

The pomp and circumstance may have been missing but O'Brate Stadium is open and Oklahoma State is using it.

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State Lands North Texas Grad Transfer

Oklahoma State lands an offensive line grad transfer from North Texas a few weeks after losing two offensive linemen to the transfer portal

Zach Lancaster

Battle is on for Standout Canadian Offensive Tackle Albert Reese

Albert Reese IV from Canada may add to the Canadian football legacy at Oklahoma State

Robert Allen

Transfer Bryce Williams Receives NCAA Waiver for 2020-21 Season

Oklahoma State guard Bryce Williams has officially received an NCAA waiver to play in the 2020-21 season. He transferred from Ole Miss back in June and will make an immediate impact on the stat sheet.

Zach Lancaster

Pokes Report Big 12 Preview: Texas Tech

A potential quarterback battle and battling the coronavirus headlines the Texas Tech preseason as Matt Wells prepares his team for the start of the 2020 season.

Zach Lancaster

Recruiting: Oklahoma has the Top-Rated Wide Receiver in the 2022 Class in Shettron

Oklahoma has the No. 1 receiver in the 2022 class in Edmond Santa Fe's Talyn Shettron according to ESPN. Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are three schools who are in the mix to land the talented receiver.

Robert Allen

Depth and Reps Were Key in Christian Holmes Choosing Oklahoma State

Missouri transfer corner Christian Holmes explains why he chose Oklahoma State as a landing spot.

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy