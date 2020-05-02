EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Newest OSU Commit Jaden Nixon

When I am not living in Stillwater for school, I am living in Frisco, TX, where I went to high school. Frisco is also the home of Jaden Nixon, Oklahoma State's newest commitment.

Jaden attends Lone Star which happened to be the rival of my high school, Wakeland. There is no ill will towards however since he is now a Cowboy.

After he committed, I had a FaceTime call with him to discuss his commitment but today I was able to get face to face with him for an in depth interview.

We spoke about what made him want to commit, what Coach Gundy thought about it, and what kind of running back he is on the field.

We also discussed his family ties to Oklahoma State and how he feels his upcoming season will go.

Jaden also gave me some info he has never released publicly including how he told himself when he was little that he was not going to attend Oklahoma State... as we can see that plan took a bit of an aversion.

Jaden is not the kind of player who wants all the attention, he mentioned his teammates several times and named several who he think will be big parts of his team including his Garret Rangel, who holds an offer from Oklahoma State.

Humble and motivated are two words I would use to describe Jaden and how he goes about his life. He is a perfect fit for the Oklahoma State locker room.

Here is a 13 minute in depth interview with the newest Cowboy: