Elite Texas Offensive Lineman Sets Commitment Date

One of the best offensive guards in the nation has set a commitment and it is one that has a good chance at ending with the Cowboys.

Jaeden Roberts, 6’5 340 pound Northshore, TX prospect has been one of the most coveted names for Charlie Dickey in the 2021 class and the process will come to a close on Wednesday, June 3rd, Roberts announced via Twitter.

I spoke with Roberts around 7:15 Sunday night and he confirmed to me his announcement will be on Twitter at 12 P.M.

While he didn’t give any hints on who the final decision will be he did say “It’s a school that is a good fit for me and everyone should be looking forward to it.”

Roberts most recent visit to Stillwater was in January on a junior day visit that he said was a fantastic experience. Jaeden has also gone to Twitter quite often to post his excitement and enjoyment of Oklahoma State.

The biggest competitors for the 4 star guard are a SEC West duo in Alabama and Auburn. Although these programs are stout in the recruiting landscape, Oklahoma State very much has a shot with Roberts.

If anyone can sway a blue chip offensive lineman it’s Charlie Dickey and I am looking forward to finding out some more information from both Robert’s camp and the Oklahoma State side on the developments leading up to Wednesday.

I cannot promise anything to Oklahoma State fans but this might be a worthy one of turning on the tweet notifications.