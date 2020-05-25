Pokes Report
Elite Texas Offensive Lineman Sets Commitment Date

Marshall Levenson

One of the best offensive guards in the nation has set a commitment and it is one that has a good chance at ending with the Cowboys.

Jaeden Roberts, 6’5 340 pound Northshore, TX prospect has been one of the most coveted names for Charlie Dickey in the 2021 class and the process will come to a close on Wednesday, June 3rd, Roberts announced via Twitter.

I spoke with Roberts around 7:15 Sunday night and he confirmed to me his announcement will be on Twitter at 12 P.M.

While he didn’t give any hints on who the final decision will be he did say “It’s a school that is a good fit for me and everyone should be looking forward to it.”

Roberts most recent visit to Stillwater was in January on a junior day visit that he said was a fantastic experience. Jaeden has also gone to Twitter quite often to post his excitement and enjoyment of Oklahoma State.

The biggest competitors for the 4 star guard are a SEC West duo in Alabama and Auburn. Although these programs are stout in the recruiting landscape, Oklahoma State very much has a shot with Roberts.

If anyone can sway a blue chip offensive lineman it’s Charlie Dickey and I am looking forward to finding out some more information from both Robert’s camp and the Oklahoma State side on the developments leading up to Wednesday.

I cannot promise anything to Oklahoma State fans but this might be a worthy one of turning on the tweet notifications. 

Tributes to Eddie Sutton and a Timeline that Clarifies His Monumental Role in Oklahoma State Success

Eddie Sutton's passing provokes social media thoughts and a time line to Oklahoma State athletic success

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State's TBT Team Has a Head Coach

After piecing together an incredibly talented team of former Cowboy standouts, Oklahoma State's TBT team finally has a head coach

Zach Lancaster

Sutton's Impact Far Reaching

Eddie belongs on OSU's Mount Rushmore

John Helsley

Legendary Eddie Sutton Passed Away at Age 84

Tragic news Saturday evening as legendary college basketball coach Eddie Sutton has passed away at age 84

Zach Lancaster

TuskaPoke

Coach Sutton Had So Many Admirers and Some Made It to See Him This Weekend

Former Oklahoma State basketball player and coach Eddie Sutton has passed away.

Robert Allen

Cowboy Basketball Round Up: May 23

An update on Oklahoma State basketball headlines from the past week

Zach Lancaster

LIVE THREAD: TaylorMade Driving Relief With Fowler and Wolff

TaylorMade Driving Relief with Oklahoma State favorites Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff

Marshall Levenson

Marshall Levenson

2021 Pokes Report Recruiting Hot List: Receivers

Lots of good players with Bryson and Blaine Allen, Jordan Bray, Michael Jackson III, and John Paul Richarson.

Robert Allen

Cowboy Recruiting Notebook: Friday May 22nd

Oklahoma State Football recruiting Quentin Moore, Landon Dean, and Sam Horn

Marshall Levenson

UPDATE: SEC Votes to Resume Voluntary In-Person Athletics Activities, Big 12 Follows Suit

In a move that many people expected, the SEC has voted to resume voluntary in-person athletics activities beginning June 8.

Zach Lancaster