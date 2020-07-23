Miller is Still Target Although Pressure to Recruit Running Backs in 2022 is Lessened

DURANT -- Jamarion Miller certainly looks the part as he was one of the best looking running backs physically in Durant at the ESPN All-American Showcase Camp. The 5-10, 195-pound Miller plays both ways for Tyler Lee and that is rarely the case in Class 6A Texas high school football these days. Miller also plays corner and is listed with 4.4 and change speed in the forty. I believe that after watching him run in Durant.

Miller is already a star for the Lee Red Raiders as he earned District 11-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year honors as a freshman in 2018 rushing for 617-yards and four touchdowns in a loaded district with tough competition. Last season he was first-team All-District on offense after rushing for 1,031-yards and 10 touchdowns on 140 carries. He was second-team All-District at corner. He is considered a big-time target in the 2022 class

Miller (4) is kept busy playing on both sides of the ball for the Raiders. Twitter - @JamarionMiller1

He plays in one of the most historic and tradition-rich high school stadiums in Texas, the Little Rose Bowl where Earl Campbell once ran up and down the field.

"Yes sir, I enjoy that stadium, I enjoy it a lot," agreed Miller.

Why not, he's had a lot of success there so far. He has a way of making subtle moves that spring him and then when he sees green he can quickly kick through gears and get into top speed. Many of his runs look very similar with a move of two, not big, just subtle and then in the clear and a burst and he's gone.

"Breaking loose," Miller answered when I asked what he does best on the football field. "I know I just have to work and keep getting better and I will improve on more things."

His tackling is not bad either as he does not get cheated when he has a chance to hit an opposing running back or receiver.

Miller said he needs to improve on reading holes better, but his video defies that. He reads holes really well and he has an offensive line that often will open up a really big one for him.

Recruiting is goine well. He has an 11.06 seconds clocking in the 100 meters and so far, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, SMU, Arkansas, and UTSA have offered. His older brother is Texas wide receiver Damon Miller, so you know the Longhorns know where he is.

He doesn't talk alot, but he feels really solid about the Tyler Red Raiders this season.

"We're looking pretty good and I think we should make it far in the playoffs," Miller said with confidence. "We're getting better."

Best school in Tyler?

"Yes sir," answered Miller.

Better than JT (John Tyler)?

"Yes sir," again was the answer and should be after Lee beat John Tyler last season 34-7.