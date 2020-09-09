SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Major West Coast Safety Target Includes Oklahoma State In Final Three

Marshall Levenson

Just announced on Twitter, one of Oklahoma State's top remaining targets, Jeffrey Bassa has posted his final three which includes the Cowboys. 

Bassa, who is from Salt Lake City, Utah, is considered to be one of the top safeties on the west coast.

Joining the Cowboys in the final three is Oregon and Utah.

Oklahoma State has been a big player in Bassa's recruitment since the time they offered him last November. He is constantly posting Oklahoma State graphics and pictures on social media showing how hard the staff is recruiting him. 

At 6'3 and around 200 pounds, Bassa is already a perfect mold for what Oklahoma State is looking for at the safety position. Currently, he plays both sides of the ball for Kearns High and is also a standout on special teams in the return game. 

Bassa has played in four games so far this season and already has two kickoff returns for touchdowns on his stat sheet. He has also been responsible for multiple return touchdowns the past two seasons as well. 

On the offensive side of the ball, Bassa has eight receiving touchdowns and just under 1,000 total yards over the last two seasons for Kearns. 

Defense is obviously where he shines the most, racking up 120 total tackles in 23 starts, an average of 5.2 tackles per game, an impressive number for a defensive back. 

Bassa also has four interceptions, four sacks, four blocked field goals, and ten pass deflections during his high school career to this point. 

Bassa has told me on several occasions that the staff at Oklahoma State wants him to come in and fill the role of Kolby Harvell-Peel, a do it all safety that is involved in defending the run and pass game. 

If Bassa did decide to attend Oklahoma State, he would likely get a chance to play early as Harvell-Peel is expected to leave for the NFL after this season and the other likely contenders would be approaching draft-eligible years. 

Bassa told me just the other night that he currently does not have a commitment date or timeline set but when that decision does come, I expect Oklahoma State to be his choice. 

I believe the relationship with the staff and players such as true freshman linebacker and fellow Utah native, Mason Cobb as well as safety Tre Sterling is too strong for Bassa to pass up. 

With a final three now made public, I do anticipate it will be very long until we see a commitment from him. My best guess would be October or November, as I think a mid-season commitment is likely in this case.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State Football Reports Seven Active Cases of COVID-19

Oklahoma State athletics has 19 active cases of COVID-19 and the football team has seven cases.

Robert Allen

by

Grumble

Oklahoma State and Tulsa Postponed to Sept. 19

The opening game of the season with Tulsa at Oklahoma State has been postponed from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19

Robert Allen

by

Ostateman1

Philip Montgomery Sells Postponing Game as Needed Safety Move

Tulsa h.ead football coach Philip Montgomery talks about the Oklahoma State moving a week later

Robert Allen

by

Grumble

Cowboy Backs and O-Line Loom as Question Marks

A closer in-depth look at the offensive line and cowboy back position on the Oklahoma State depth chart.

John Helsley

by

Orangeheart72

Hubbard and Co. Are Ready for Season Opener, Whenever It May Be

Oklahoma State preseason All-American running back Chuba Hubbard talks about how ready and excited he is to start the 2020 season off with the season opener against Tulsa.

Zach Lancaster

Chuba Hubbard Really Focused on Football Right Now

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard spoke with the media on Zoom and talked activism and football with an emphasis on football.

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State Announces Depth Chart for Tulsa

Oklahoma State released its depth chart ahead of the season opener against Tulsa

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

In-State Matthew Stone Releases Top Five, Sets Commitment Date

2021 Kingfisher standout wing Matthew Stone announced his top five schools and set a commitment date

Zach Lancaster

It's Time to Kick It Up a Notch and We Promise We Will in Pistol Pete Corral

Pokes Report introduces Pistol Pete Corral and SI Plus and new exclusive content.

Robert Allen

by

Orangeheart72

Waiting on Reaction, Careful About Thoughts, Salary Cuts are Very Personal!

Oklahoma State athletics is looking at cutbacks and more, thoughts on the situation that is getting publicity

Robert Allen