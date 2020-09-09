Major West Coast Safety Target Includes Oklahoma State In Final Three

Just announced on Twitter, one of Oklahoma State's top remaining targets, Jeffrey Bassa has posted his final three which includes the Cowboys.

Bassa, who is from Salt Lake City, Utah, is considered to be one of the top safeties on the west coast.

Joining the Cowboys in the final three is Oregon and Utah.

Oklahoma State has been a big player in Bassa's recruitment since the time they offered him last November. He is constantly posting Oklahoma State graphics and pictures on social media showing how hard the staff is recruiting him.

At 6'3 and around 200 pounds, Bassa is already a perfect mold for what Oklahoma State is looking for at the safety position. Currently, he plays both sides of the ball for Kearns High and is also a standout on special teams in the return game.

Bassa has played in four games so far this season and already has two kickoff returns for touchdowns on his stat sheet. He has also been responsible for multiple return touchdowns the past two seasons as well.

On the offensive side of the ball, Bassa has eight receiving touchdowns and just under 1,000 total yards over the last two seasons for Kearns.

Defense is obviously where he shines the most, racking up 120 total tackles in 23 starts, an average of 5.2 tackles per game, an impressive number for a defensive back.

Bassa also has four interceptions, four sacks, four blocked field goals, and ten pass deflections during his high school career to this point.

Bassa has told me on several occasions that the staff at Oklahoma State wants him to come in and fill the role of Kolby Harvell-Peel, a do it all safety that is involved in defending the run and pass game.

If Bassa did decide to attend Oklahoma State, he would likely get a chance to play early as Harvell-Peel is expected to leave for the NFL after this season and the other likely contenders would be approaching draft-eligible years.

Bassa told me just the other night that he currently does not have a commitment date or timeline set but when that decision does come, I expect Oklahoma State to be his choice.

I believe the relationship with the staff and players such as true freshman linebacker and fellow Utah native, Mason Cobb as well as safety Tre Sterling is too strong for Bassa to pass up.

With a final three now made public, I do anticipate it will be very long until we see a commitment from him. My best guess would be October or November, as I think a mid-season commitment is likely in this case.