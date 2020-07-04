Pokes Report
Elite Utah Safety Names Oklahoma State In Final Six

Marshall Levenson

Early June was a hot period for Oklahoma State recruiting but has since cooled down as most of college football recruiting has the past few weeks. Early July though is looking like it might be another period of time the Cowboys are enjoying some recruiting news.

They got their first sign of positivity this afternoon when Jeffrey Bassa, a safety out of Salt Lake City, UT included the Pokes in his final 6 group.

Along with the Cowboys in the list are Baylor, Oregon, Arizona State, Utah, and Louisville. 

Bassa is being recruited by the Cowboy coaching staff to come in and fit the mold of Kolby Harvell-Peel. “They want me in that type of role where I'm blitzing, covering slots and tightend’s, and some of those other big plays you see Kolby making”, said Bassa.

Bassa also told me that “It definitely fits me because it is basically what I am doing right now at my high school.”

Safeties coach Dan Hammerschmidt, analyst Koy McFarland, analyst Joe Reynolds and corners coach Tim Duffie are the main points of contact for Bassa on staff to this point.

The restrictions placed on recruiting due to COVID-19 has put some players in a weird situation as far as when to commit or how to go about their process. Bassa says he is thinking of making his decision after his senior season but that could change depending on if/when visits are allowed.

At the moment he is thinking about taking all five of his official visits, most likely being five of the six schools he announced today. I fully expect the Cowboys to be one of those visits. Bassa has been on campus before for unofficial visits and great experiences with those.

Bassa also has relationships with players on the team such as 2020 signee Mason Cobb, who is also from Utah. The two have previously spoken about Bassa joining him in Stillwater. He also has a relationship with safety Tre Sterling who actually made him a graphic a few weeks ago which Bassa posted on his Twitter.

As unpredictable as recruiting has been in this recruiting cycle with all the unprecedented events taking place, this one is a pretty straightforward recruitment process for the Cowboys. Bassa is high on the recruiting board for the staff and the Cowboys are high on the board for Bassa.

This recruitment process will stretch quite a few more months but I still predict that Jeffrey Bassa is a Cowboy come December. 

