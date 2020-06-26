John Paul Richardson Narrows List to Three and Got Around to See Two

STILLWATER -- The NCAA just this week extended the moratorium on in-person recruiting through the end of the month of August. That means no official or unofficial visits until September. Nothing face-to-face between coaches and prospects, but plenty of Zoom and Skype continuing. That did not stop Missouri City (Ridge Point), Texas versatile and explosive play maker John Paul Richardson. Richardson and his family, including his father, former Texas A & M and Houston Oilers of the NFL quarterback Bucky Richardson hit the road.

"We went to Fayetteville (Arkansas) and Stillwater (Oklahoma) in the last week," said the talented Richardson of two of the campuses that he has narrowed his list down to.

Richardson posted a top three on Friday (June 26) with Arkansas, Oklahoma State, and TCU being the trio of schools. All schools that have been on him for some time. Oklahoma State was the first Power Five school to jump in, but a number of schools issued a scholarship offer soon after.

"We got out to the campuses and walked around, my whole family, and tried to get a feel for it since we're not able to do the regular recruiting things," Richardson explained to Pokes Report early Friday afternoon.

The two-time first-team All-District 20-6A performer for Ridge Point has a lot of skills and can run, catch, and yes, even pass the ball and make plays. He started getting varsity action as a freshman and has rolled up 99 receptions for 1,568-yards and 13 touchdown receptions. Last season he had 24-carries for 191-yards and six touchdowns rushing and 38 catches for 694-yards and five touchdowns as a receiver. You can play him nearly anywhere in an offensive formation except offensive line. You can "wildcat" Richardson and line him up in any receiver slot or backfield position.

We asked him to give us a quick thought on each of the schools that he put out in his top three.

Arkansas: "That is a great campus and I really like what Coach (Sam) Pittman and Coach (Justin) Stepp are doing in building the program."

Oklahoma State: "Coach (Kasey) Dunn and Coach (Mike) Gundy are really great and I have a strong relationship to both. I think it is a really good program."

TCU: "I have hit it off with Coach (Doug) Meacham and you can't deny all the good that Coach (Gary) Patterson has done there."

It sounds similar for now and then Richardson is making the effort to have a complete recruiting experience, but the COVID-19 pandemic will need to recede and we will need to see prospects be able to get on campuses and meet with coaches and players.

This is a really talented player and one that is a big plus to have considering your program.