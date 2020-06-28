A Look At One Of Oklahoma State's Top 2022 Prospects

Living in the Dallas Fort Worth area, I am able to get close looks of dozens of top level recruits that Oklahoma State has offered or have their eyes on.

One of my favorite prospects in the area is 2022 Duncanville linebacker Jordan Crook.

During the past few months during the COVID-19 pandemic, I have grown a great relationship with Crook, spending time with him in workouts and training roughly a dozen times.

He is considered to be the top linebacker in the state of Texas for the class of 2022 and I can personally tell you that that ranking is correct. He is one of the most athletic and versatile linebackers I have ever seen in person.

He does not just play linebacker but he will line up at running back, safety and even wide receiver. He is a very solid 6’0 and 220 pounds but moves like he's around 200.

Jordan Crook catching a ball along the sideline

He is very instinctive on the field and is often the first defender to the ball carrier. He is also the kind of linebacker that will make you feel his presence when he hits you.

Crook holds 18 offers as of now and is gaining more by the week. Oklahoma State was among the first of his offers and his interest in the program has only gotten stronger.

Among many conversations with Crook, he has expressed to me that he is not the kind of prospect to only focus on a logo or a brand, but instead he is one to research and study what programs and coaches would be best for him, no matter the name of the school.

At Oklahoma State, his best relationship is with linebackers recruiting analyst Ryan Simmons, along with head coach Mike Gundy who he has had multiple conversations with.

He has been on campus two separate times, one during the summer of 2019 and one for a game last season. Crook told me he enjoyed both visits and had positive experiences both times. He also told me that he will be looking to get back on campus in the future.

Crook is currently ranked as a 4 star by many rankings sites but since he is in 2022, the rankings are very vague and not true to where they will be a year from now. If he excels in his district the next two years like I expect he will, I would not be surprised at all to see him end up in the 5 star range and among the best linebackers in the nation.

Oklahoma State fans should keep an eye on this one for not just the foreseeable future but long term because the Cowboys are legitimate contenders for Crook’s services and talents.