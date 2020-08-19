SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

He's Just a Sophomore, but Like Oklahoma State Does, You Need to Know Kanijal

Robert Allen

DEL CITY -- The number is a little confusing as you see a No. 77 running around in the secondary and you think what the heck is going on. Consider it a disguise for Eagles sophomore outside linebacker and safety Kanijal Thomas. Thompson is part of a strong Del City team that was a semi-finalist last season in Class 6A-II and this year could challenge for the championship. Oklahoma State has a commitment from last season's outside linebacker in Donovan Stephens, who has moved to the same safety position that Kolby Harvell-Peel plays in the Cowboys defense. The very athletic Thomas, who also plays some wide receiver, has moved to the outside linebacker position. It is a natural progression for the 6-1, 175-pound Thomas.

"When I first started coming to Del City, Donnie (Donovan Stephens) was my idol," explained Thomas. "I would look out and see whatever he did and I would try to follow."

Just as Kanijal; who had 43 tackles, 24 unassisted, a fumble recovery, and three passes defended as a freshman; looks up to Stephens, the senior is the mentor, but he also competes with his "mini me" in Thomas.

"Yes sir, we push each other everyday," Thomas answered. "He pushes me more and he wants me to be the best that I can be."

"They definitely do a great job of pushing each other," echoed Del City head coach Mike Dunn. "It was funny when we first started our summer conditioning, our summer pride stuff and we were doing some football stuff and I could tell Donnie was hard on Kanijal. He was pushing him everyday. After the second day I went up to Kanijal and said you are going to appreciate that someday because when Donnie is on you there's a reason. It's like the coaches we get on you because we know how great you can be."

This summer Stephens committed to Oklahoma State after getting offers from several schools including Baylor and Texas Tech as well as the Pokes last summer. Thanks to Stephens mentoring, the pupil in Thomas is ahead of that pace.

"When I first got the offers it was amazing," Thomas said of a lively nine day stretch in June where Memphis, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and Iowa State all offered. "My mom was there and I was in the bathroom. I was in the bathroom on the phone with the coaches going crazy. I was going crazy and my mom was going crazy too because she was excited for me. It was a great feeling, but my mom was talking to me about staying humble."

A talk Stephens would also have with Thomas, but it was Dunn that made sure Thomas realized how special his relationship is with Stephens. 

"That same night that I told Kanijal he would appreciate Donovan pushing him was when he got that first offer from Memphis," Dunn said continuing the story. "If you looked on Twitter the first guy to say something to him was Donovan, 'congrats little bro, keep working like you're working. The sky is the limit and all that stuff.' 

"When I called Kanijal and I asked, 'who was the first person to congratulate you?' He said, 'Donnie.' That is what I am talking about. He is going to support you no matter what. He's pushing you to get you better and it show when they are feeding off each other out there. They push each other in workouts and then at the end they push each other in conditioning. Both those guys are doing a great job of pacing our team."

Both are good communicators. which really helps on defense. They are athletic, competitive, and for Oklahoma State it is nice that the two are close as brothers, which could help the Cowboys wind up with both of them. That would be a very good thing for the Oklahoma State defense in the future. 

Before that there is so much success to have, fun to have as well at Del City and the fun begins on the opening Friday as the Eagles start with Tulsa Booker T. Washington.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Do You Want Football? Then Think About Not Spreading COVID-19

Students and the athletes alike taking the proper precautions and doing everything they can to help limit the spread of COVID-19 gives Oklahoma State, as well as the other teams moving forward with the season, the best chance to actually play this fall.

Zach Lancaster

by

High Def Poke

Cowboys Excited for Rest of ESPN+ Show

Kasey Dunn and Spencer Sanders have enjoyed having the ESPN film crew following the team around giving everyone an inside look at the program in 'Our Time: Oklahoma State Football' show.

Zach Lancaster

Practice Report: Rattay's Impact on Sanders and QB Room a Positive for Pokes

New Oklahoma State quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay is having a good impact on Spencer Sanders

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

NCAA to Decide on Start of Upcoming Basketball Season by September

The NCAA is set to decide on the start of the upcoming 2020-21 college basketball season in the coming weeks.

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

SI All-American Watch List and Cowboy Commit Oliver Ready for Season and More Hybrid D-End

Oklahoma State commitment and talented defensive playmaker Collin Oliver preparing for senior season.

Robert Allen

Gundy Compliments Big 12 and Cardiologist that Helped Big 12 Decide Speaks to The Athletic

Mayo Clinic cardiologist Dr. Michael J. Ackerman was a key advisor for the Big 12 in football decision.

Robert Allen

Defense Has Gundy Excited Heading into the Season as Pokes hold First In-School Practice

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy likes the way the Cowboys defense is practicing.

Robert Allen

Mike Gundy Meets With Media for First Time Since Spring Ahead of Fall Practices

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy met with the media Monday morning for the first time since spring following the conclusion of fall camp and before the start of official practices

Zach Lancaster

Aden Kelley is Too Good to Be True, Tremendous Talent and Excellent Teammate

Thomas, Oklahoma defensive tackle Aden Kelley is committed to Oklahoma State to making Thomas a champion this season.

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

Analysis of the New Oklahoma State Football Schedule for 2020

Oklahoma State football has a challenging middle of their new revamped 2020 schedule.

Robert Allen