He's Just a Sophomore, but Like Oklahoma State Does, You Need to Know Kanijal

DEL CITY -- The number is a little confusing as you see a No. 77 running around in the secondary and you think what the heck is going on. Consider it a disguise for Eagles sophomore outside linebacker and safety Kanijal Thomas. Thompson is part of a strong Del City team that was a semi-finalist last season in Class 6A-II and this year could challenge for the championship. Oklahoma State has a commitment from last season's outside linebacker in Donovan Stephens, who has moved to the same safety position that Kolby Harvell-Peel plays in the Cowboys defense. The very athletic Thomas, who also plays some wide receiver, has moved to the outside linebacker position. It is a natural progression for the 6-1, 175-pound Thomas.

"When I first started coming to Del City, Donnie (Donovan Stephens) was my idol," explained Thomas. "I would look out and see whatever he did and I would try to follow."

Just as Kanijal; who had 43 tackles, 24 unassisted, a fumble recovery, and three passes defended as a freshman; looks up to Stephens, the senior is the mentor, but he also competes with his "mini me" in Thomas.

"Yes sir, we push each other everyday," Thomas answered. "He pushes me more and he wants me to be the best that I can be."

"They definitely do a great job of pushing each other," echoed Del City head coach Mike Dunn. "It was funny when we first started our summer conditioning, our summer pride stuff and we were doing some football stuff and I could tell Donnie was hard on Kanijal. He was pushing him everyday. After the second day I went up to Kanijal and said you are going to appreciate that someday because when Donnie is on you there's a reason. It's like the coaches we get on you because we know how great you can be."

This summer Stephens committed to Oklahoma State after getting offers from several schools including Baylor and Texas Tech as well as the Pokes last summer. Thanks to Stephens mentoring, the pupil in Thomas is ahead of that pace.

"When I first got the offers it was amazing," Thomas said of a lively nine day stretch in June where Memphis, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and Iowa State all offered. "My mom was there and I was in the bathroom. I was in the bathroom on the phone with the coaches going crazy. I was going crazy and my mom was going crazy too because she was excited for me. It was a great feeling, but my mom was talking to me about staying humble."

A talk Stephens would also have with Thomas, but it was Dunn that made sure Thomas realized how special his relationship is with Stephens.

"That same night that I told Kanijal he would appreciate Donovan pushing him was when he got that first offer from Memphis," Dunn said continuing the story. "If you looked on Twitter the first guy to say something to him was Donovan, 'congrats little bro, keep working like you're working. The sky is the limit and all that stuff.'

"When I called Kanijal and I asked, 'who was the first person to congratulate you?' He said, 'Donnie.' That is what I am talking about. He is going to support you no matter what. He's pushing you to get you better and it show when they are feeding off each other out there. They push each other in workouts and then at the end they push each other in conditioning. Both those guys are doing a great job of pacing our team."

Both are good communicators. which really helps on defense. They are athletic, competitive, and for Oklahoma State it is nice that the two are close as brothers, which could help the Cowboys wind up with both of them. That would be a very good thing for the Oklahoma State defense in the future.

Before that there is so much success to have, fun to have as well at Del City and the fun begins on the opening Friday as the Eagles start with Tulsa Booker T. Washington.