Daniel is a 2023 QB Prospect to Keep an Eye On

SHAWNEE -- The hand sanitizer coach was making the rounds, in fact, he was really active with the quarterbacks and receivers sanitizing the footballs after about every two tosses. That meant that the footballs were just a little slippery. It did not impact Ringling's new quarterback Karson Daniel. The 2023 prospect is looking forward to taking over with his team in Ringling.

Last season, as a freshman, Daniel sat behind Kingston starting quarterback Jase Hayes. The freshman showed promise and has a big arm as he also pitches in baseball. He threw a 60-yard touchdown, 50-yards in the air, in a scrimmage and it came in handy as Hayes was injured in the Class 2A quarterfinal win over Sperry. Kingston was behind in the game and Daniel came in and threw a 60-yard touchdown pass in the 14-7 win. The next week Kingston was eliminated by Vian 35-7. Daniel played well but Kingston was over matched by the Vian defense.

Now, as mentioned above he is moving to Class A Ringling, a powerhouse school in that class, and he will be outstanding for them as a quarterback and leader.

"Yes sir, I'm going into my sophomore year and as far as football I try to study defenses as much as I can, keep my grades as good as I can," Daniel told me after the camp on July 8 concluded. "I know we are Class A, but I don't set myself for Class A, I try to play as if I'm playing 6A ball. It's like I'm playing 6A in Class A."

The 6-1, 180-pound Daniel is 16-years-old and full transparency told me that he was held back a year in school to help him with football. It was a good move. If he were a junior, he would still be attractive, but as a sophomore he is way ahead of the curve both physically and mentally.

Daniel does not look like a sophomore quarterback especially when competing with other high school throwers. Robert Allen - Pokes Report publisher

He is strong, has better than average speed and athletic ability. As mentioned, he has a strong arm and you can see that "it" factor. It really shows up when you are seeing him compete in the midst of a lot of other quarterbacks. On video he runs really well, throws well on the run with boot action to either side. His throws have velocity and accuracy both. They appear to be receiver friendly even with the spin he puts on them.

He is a college prospect for sure with any future 2023 quarterback.

"I'm going to try to focus on these next three years of high school, try to win a state championship or two," added a wise Daniel as to being patient about recruiting. "Then after that I want to go to D-1 or my best offer and see what happens later on."

I will be shocked if he isn't playing at a Division I school somewhere. Daniel has some natural swagger to him, but it is the kind that you can easily see teammates rallying around and using for confidence. Ringling is going to have some fun for the next three-years in football.