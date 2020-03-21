Prospect Profile: One Of The Most Disruptive Defensive Lineman In High School Football

Prospect Profile: Keithian “Bear” Alexander

Year: 2022

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Dallas Skyline

Notable Offers: Oklahoma State, Texas A & M, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, LSU (26 Total)

Alexander is a very intriguing prospect because I simply don’t know if there is another player like him in the class of 2022. His uniqueness comes in his size at a massive 6’4 333 pounds.

He is an absolute force that offensive lineman at the high school level just can not handle. He is the kind of interior lineman that takes up space to stuff the run through both the A and B gaps.

Alexander was forced to play his sophomore season on the Skyline junior varsity team after being ruled ineligible due to UIL offseason transfer rules. As a freshman at Terrell HS, Alexander was named the District 8-5A-II Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

Even without playing his sophomore season, Alexander is considered among the elite defensive lineman in the nation.

On the field, the disruptiveness of his size is very clear but he has shown the ability to possess true pass rushing moves and skills, a very impressive feat for someone of his size and stature.

He has an extremely strong first punch, regularly blowing his offensive lineman off the line, often right back into a running back or ball carrier. In the pass rush department, Alexander has displayed a swim move, push-pull, and bull rush, a very strong arsenal for a player who showed this as a freshman.

The Oklahoma State coaches and recruiting staff noticed this and made themselves the first FBS program and second overall to offer the jumbo lineman.

With the staff deciding to offer this early, it has put themselves in a great spot for Alexander’s recruitment.

“That plays a big part,” said Alexander. “Just being the first to put it out on the line for me and recognize the talent plays a huge role in my recruitment.”

Since then he has been forming a relationship with the staff and Alexander says “It’s very strong with Coach Gundy as well as the defensive line coach Greg Richmond.”

Alexander is already and will remain a national recruit wanted by everybody seen by already holding 26 offers and he will surely pick up more over his recruitment. His recruitment just like everyone else’s is on hold right now for in person visits, but he is still focusing on discussions and relationships over the phone and facetime.

Because he is a 2022 prospect, this pause in recruiting will not necessarily affect his recruitment too much, he will be able to make his visits later this year or farther into his recruitment.

Oklahoma State has a tall task ahead of them if they want to land Alexander, but with the level of pursuit the staff has been showing as of late, they have a legit shot, especially because of how early the relationship between the two began.

I recommend to fans that they watch Alexander’s tape to see what kind of prospect he is and what talent he brings to the table. I am positive that nearly everyone who watches him will fall in love with the idea of him anchoring down the defensive line in Boone Pickens Stadium.