Pokes Offer a Pair of Wide Receivers over the Weekend

STILLWATER -- Kasey Dunn was busy this weekend as the Cowboys offensive coordinator, associate head coach, and wide receiver coach has a real knack for finding top receiver talent. Dunn has discriminating taste and has been know to take his time in evaluating and offering prospects, but once he does that signals he's convinced that they can compete in the Cowboys ultra competitive wide receiver room. Both of this weekend's offers appear they would be able to do that. Keon Coleman is the big fish in the small pond as an All-State receiver at Opelousas Christian Academy in Louisiana. Michael Jackson III is the emerging fish in the big pond at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas, Nev.

Coleman has over 30 scholarship offers now and the 6-4, 190 pound three-sport athlete is exploding. He has a 6'2" high jump on the books and he was a force this season in hoops with excellent moves, his 42" vertical seemed to come into play on both sides of the floor, and as well as he scored, his passing and his eye for making big passes was excellent.

An example of the strength and power of Keon Coleman (3) for Opelousas Catholic. Twitter (@KeonColeman6)

In football he has good speed at 4.53 in the forty, but his ball skills were the most impressive part of his game. Even in crowded coverage, he was constantly coming up with the football. He had 35 catches for 1,143-yards and 22 touchdowns. He also had two rushing touchdowns and in 46 targets as a corner he picked off six passes.

“He could show up and sleepwalk and be the best athlete we’ve got by far,” Opelousas Christian head coach Thomas David told the SI/Maven OU site. “There is nobody close. But when you watch him work, you see why schools are finding him at a 1-A school in Louisiana.”

His offers include besides Oklahoma State the likes of Florida State, Mississippi State, Texas A & M, Arizona, Houston, Louisville, Memphis, and Michigan State.

Michael Jackson III (13) runs after the catch last season. Twitter (@Mike3Jack)

While, Coleman at 6-4 is more of an "X" in the Oklahoma State offense then Michael Jackson III out of Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas is more of a "Z" or a "Y" in the Cowboys offense. The 6-0, 198-pound prospect had 34 catches for 627-yards and five touchdowns last season playing in an offense with a bundle of athletic targets. The Jaguars went 11-1 and 5-0 in conference. Jackson is fast (4.49) and strong (295-bench/405-squat).

Watch his tape and his speed, vision, and ability to avoid tacklers is what stands out.

He has 23 offers that besides the Cowboys includes Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, BYU, Cal, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Texas, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

"Me and Coach [Kasey] Dunn had a real good, like 30-minute conversation today.", Jackson told Marshall Levenson of Pokes Report. "We talked about how they run their offense and how I would fit into it, so early on we have a good relationship."

Of course, Oklahoma State like every other school in the nation is working off video, social media, and phone calls as in-person recruiting either with evaluations on the road or on-campus unofficial or official visits are banned by the NCAA until at least May 31.