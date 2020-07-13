Pokes Report
Source: 2021 Louisiana Linebacker Decommits From Oklahoma State

Marshall Levenson

Pokes Report has confirmed with a second source that 2021 Archbishop Rummel linebacker Kolbe Fields has decommitted from Oklahoma State.

Pokes Report first learned of a possible decommitment by Fields on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, Fields had published a possible decommitment tweet but immediately took it down.

Fields committed in January following a Junior Day visit that left him impressed with the coaches and facilities.

He has not said much about his recruitment since that time except to announce multiple offers he has earned from Power 5 programs.

With this decommitment, the 2021 recruiting class is now down to 10 pledges. This also means there is only one linebacker in this class so far with Colin Oliver.

The 6’1 205 pound outside linebacker was considered to be a 3 star by many rankings publications and among the top prospects in Louisiana.

This certainly does leave a mark on the linebacker position at the time being but we will see if there are any long term ramifications for the position moving forward. They will most likely open the search for another outside linebacker but it is good that there is still plenty of time to evaluate talent and make a decision.

The defensive recruiting staff has been very good in this recruiting cycle to this point so I am positive they will rebound from this rather quickly.

