Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Oklahoma State Included In Top 10 Of Talented Texas Tight End

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State recruiting rolls on once again on this Friday afternoon. The Cowboys have landed in the top 10 group of Atascocita high school (Humble, TX) tight end Landen King.

King, 6’5 210 pounds is currently ranked a 3 star by all major recruiting services, although he is one of the most offered players at his position nationally.

KIng’s top ten schools consist of Washington, Arizona State, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Alabama, Penn State, Oregon, Texas, Georgia, and Oklahoma State.

In the tweet, King said that his recruitment will remain open but that these are the 10 he will be focusing on moving forward.

Landen King is a receiving tight end that has shown the ability to not just line up next to the tackle but also move out wide and run a normal route tree. He has also great receiving skills, often contorting his body and making skill moves not normally associated with tight ends.

Even though his main threat is with the ball in his hands, blocking comes naturally to him. He has plenty of film blocking on screen plays and a fair share of run plays. He uses raw strength to push his defender straight back, knocking them off balance and out of the play.

Tight end has been a fairly high recruited position for Oklahoma State in 2021 with a total of 9 offers being handed out.

Last year's signing class saw one signee at the position, Quinton Stewart, who is also a primary receiving tight end. At Oklahoma State, the tight end position is converted into a “Cowboy Back”, which takes up for tight ends, H-backs, and fullback duties.

The position is a valued one in the program and if Landen King were to join the fold, the room would be getting a valuable asset. During his junior season, King was a first-team all-district selection at H-back.

It will be some time until recruits can get back on campus but until then, the Oklahoma State recruiting staff is doing a great job virtually recruiting. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Decisions on Returning Spring Seniors Being Made, Holder said It's His Job to Get it Done

Wisconsin and Oklahoma State at opposite ends of the spectrum on bringing back spring sports student-athletes

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

Forget Realignment, With COVID-19 the Topic is When, How, and How Much College Football Season

So many weighing in during the coronavirus on whether college football will happen, when, and how.

Robert Allen

Updated Mock Draft Has A.J. Green Staying Close to Home

An updated NFL mock draft shows Oklahoma State corner A.J. Green staying close to his hometown of DeSoto, TX

Zach Lancaster

All-America Safety Cheatwood Passes Away

Former Oklahoma State All-American safety Harry Cheatwood has passed away from natural causes. He was 73 years old.

Pokes Report Staff

JT Thor Sets Commitment Date

Oklahoma State basketball 2020 four-star forward prospect JT Thor sets his commitment date for just a few days before the spring signing period

Zach Lancaster

In-State Lineman Prospect Aden Kelley Uses Leverage and Strength to Dominate

Thomas-Fay-Custer, Okla. defensive tackle Aden Kelly on recruiting

Robert Allen

Cowboys Newest Offer Is To One Of The Nation's Hottest Prospects

Wednesday afternoon, Oklahoma State offered a 2022 recruit out of Texas and not even 24 hours later, this recruit is amongst the hottest commodities in the country.

Marshall Levenson

ESPN Get Up: Football in One or Two Regions, Not in Others?

ESPN and primarily Laura Rutledge launch idea college football could be played regionally this fall.

Robert Allen

Report: Oklahoma State Basketball Sets 2020-21 Season Opener

According to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Oklahoma State basketball will open the 2020-21 season off in Stillwater against Green Bay

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Offers Standout 2021 Prospect

Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton and Co. have extended an offer to one of the top players in the 2021 class, five-star forward Harrison Ingram out of Dallas.

Zach Lancaster