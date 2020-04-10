Oklahoma State Included In Top 10 Of Talented Texas Tight End

Oklahoma State recruiting rolls on once again on this Friday afternoon. The Cowboys have landed in the top 10 group of Atascocita high school (Humble, TX) tight end Landen King.

King, 6’5 210 pounds is currently ranked a 3 star by all major recruiting services, although he is one of the most offered players at his position nationally.

KIng’s top ten schools consist of Washington, Arizona State, Texas A & M, South Carolina, Alabama, Penn State, Oregon, Texas, Georgia, and Oklahoma State.

In the tweet, King said that his recruitment will remain open but that these are the 10 he will be focusing on moving forward.

Landen King is a receiving tight end that has shown the ability to not just line up next to the tackle but also move out wide and run a normal route tree. He has also great receiving skills, often contorting his body and making skill moves not normally associated with tight ends.

Even though his main threat is with the ball in his hands, blocking comes naturally to him. He has plenty of film blocking on screen plays and a fair share of run plays. He uses raw strength to push his defender straight back, knocking them off balance and out of the play.

Tight end has been a fairly high recruited position for Oklahoma State in 2021 with a total of 9 offers being handed out.

Last year's signing class saw one signee at the position, Quinton Stewart, who is also a primary receiving tight end. At Oklahoma State, the tight end position is converted into a “Cowboy Back”, which takes up for tight ends, H-backs, and fullback duties.

The position is a valued one in the program and if Landen King were to join the fold, the room would be getting a valuable asset. During his junior season, King was a first-team all-district selection at H-back.

It will be some time until recruits can get back on campus but until then, the Oklahoma State recruiting staff is doing a great job virtually recruiting.