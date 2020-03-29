Trey Reynolds Finding Plenty of Time to Lift, Recruiting Slows Down

It's funny how a lot of these recruiting prospects that I've contacted have access to a gym. Queen Creek High School quarterback and linebacker Trey Reynolds has a lot of time on his hands.

"We don't have any school right now," the 6-2, 225-pound Reynolds told me when I asked if he was doing remote learning or online classes. "I've been spending my time working out. My neighbor has a gym in his basement, so we go over there."

The work certainly won't hurt him and his bench and squat numbers have likely gone up from the 325-pounds on bench and nearly 500-pounds on squat.

Reynolds also told me he has put his baseball days behind him. He was a standout shortstop, but all this attention on his football skills kind of pointed him into a one sport direction. He has close to 30 offers including Oklahoma State, Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Duke, Kansas State, Oregon, UCLA, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, and Wisconsin.

Last season Reynolds was productive at quarterback but on defense he posted 159 tackles. He shows an ease at finding the play, making a path to make the play, and great ability to avoid and slide off blocks. Blockers can't stay engaged with Reynolds.

"Thanks, I appreciate that," he said in out conversation.

Now as far as the recruiting, he realizes the COVID-19 pandemic is going to slow his recruiting process down.

"I was going to go see the Utah schools and UCLA, but had to shut that down," Reynolds confirmed. "I want to go see a lot of the schools that are recruiting me. I'm not going to make any decision until I get to see them. I'll be patient, but then I still want to try to make a decision before my senior year."

He does have an interest in Oklahoma State and said he hears from several coaches on the staff. Former Oklahoma State linebacker Ryan Simmons has had a hand in his evaluation and communication from Oklahoma State.

You can watch his highlights yourself and I think you'll find an intelligent linebacker that is also very physical. A very good prospect.