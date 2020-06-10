Logan Nobles Gives Pokes Their First O-Line Pledge

STILLWATER -- "When you're hot, you're hot." Right now, Mike Gundy and his coaching staff are hot! Oklahoma State has not had a recruit on campus since the second week in March. Now, of course that could be said for all Division I schools as face-to-face recruiting has been on a moratorium, but the Cowboys have got the COVID-19 virtual recruiting process working. Oklahoma State just offered Jenks offensive lineman Logan Nobles on June 4 and now the 6-6, 260-pounder is pledge to the Pokes.

Nobles was a key member of the Trojans youthful corps as his blocking made a major difference in leading Jenks back to the Class 6A-II State Championship Game against Owasso. Jenks didn't win the game, but they battled and this season will have a chance to get back and perhaps add another gold ball to the trophy case.

He had told our Marshall Levenson when he was offered that he liked Oklahoma State, but he thought he would wait out recruiting. He has close to 20 offers and some other attractive schools were likely to come his way. So, I asked why he changed his mind and committed today.

"It was very simple, I didn't want to lose my spot and I knew they had offered some other offensive linemen. I also knew they were taking three, so I wanted to claim my spot," Nobles explained.

"I was on with Coach Gundy yesterday and I wanted to tell him then I was ready to be a Cowboys, but I wanted to wait until I had all the coaches on the line. Wait until I had them all in the same room together," added Nobles.

We can certainly see what Oklahoma State offensive line coach Charlie Dickey likes about Nobles. Let's start with his upper body. He will have strength to add in the future, but right now he is strong enough up top to tip defenders over and put them on their back. I would say he might have had some wrestling experience in his past. He has good hand placement and they are strong as he rarely loses his grip on the defender and his hips will naturally twist allowing him to screw the defender into the ground on some plays. It's kind of a corkscrew block that I've seen on occasion and it is very effective.

Finally, Nobles has good feet and is athletic for his size, which allows Jenks to pull him alone on a "dart" concept and also pull Nobles and the offensive guard for a complete "student body right" run action.

Nobles is an excellent student with a 3.6 GPA at Jenks and the huge bonus for Oklahoma State.

"I've been an Oklahoma State fan since I moved to Oklahoma in the second grade," Nobles said. "My friends were Oklahoma State fans and I thought that I'll see what that is all about and I just thought it was different from OU. I liked it and wanted to stay with it."

Jenks is back at work and Nobles said he works out each day with his group from six-to-eight a.m. in the morning.

Nobles' commitment continues the recruiting run with technically four commitments in one day and six in four days. The other pledges from June 10 were twins Blaine and Bryson Green, four-star receivers from Allen, Texas. They also got a commitment from Cam Smith of Braswell in Texas. Smith will be a corner. Oklahoma State now has 11 verbal commitments with Nobles being the fifth on offense and the first offensive line commit.

The Cowboys will be looking to pick up two more offensive line commitments in the 2021 recruiting class.

The class has six defensive players with one defensive end in Collin Oliver, a linebacker in Kolbe Fields and four defensive backs, probably three of those earmarked to play cornerback.