Cowboys Offer In State 2021 Offensive Tackle

Marshall Levenson

If you’ve been paying attention to Oklahoma State recruiting, you have probably noticed that Charlie Dickey, the Cowboys offensive line coach is one of the best recruiters on staff.

He brought in a very talented class in 2020 and is looking to bring in another solid class for 2021, although it may be a bit smaller. This class is looking like they will stick with 3 offensive lineman, maybe a fourth if there is room at the end of the cycle.

We have been talking about a central group of about 6 or 7 prospects that have the chance to end up in this cycle but a new name has emerged. Charlie Dickey has offered Jenks offensive tackle Logan Nobles.

Nobles, 6-6 and 260 received a phone call from Dickey and Robert Luce, to inform him he was receiving a scholarship offer from his hometown school.

Nobles now holds 20 offers with Oklahoma State being his third power 5 offer.

I talked with Nobles to get his feelings on the offer.

“It was crazy when they called me, just to hear them say I had a scholarship there and that they wanted me to be a Cowboy. I have been an Oklahoma State fan since I was a little kid, so this was pretty special.”

Nobles did say he is going to approach this recruitment as normal and not jump to any conclusions or decisions but that he is planning on making a decision around the September or October area. This will give him some time to make some visits during the season to schools of his interest.

Nobles visited Stillwater at the beginning of the year, where he said he enjoyed the visit and loved talking with the coaches and seeing the facilities.

Nobles did tell me that Oklahoma State is already firmly near the top of his list, which is good for Charlie Dickey. The prior relationship, the proximity, and the need for Nobles’ talents, I believe Dickey will be hard on this one and will pursue Nobles until he is a Cowboy. 

