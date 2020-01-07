McEndoo Represents Well at All-American Combine in San Antonio

STILLWATER -- One of the unsung standouts on this past season's Class 6A-Division 2 runner-up Stillwater is another son of an Oklahoma State coach. Of course, everybody is aware of quarterback Gunnar Gundy, who will be a part-time student until January 2021 when he said he will enroll full-time and be a quarterback for his father's team at OSU. Luke McEndoo caught four touchdown passes this season from Gundy and the son of cowboys backs coach Jason McEndoo is a talented prospect in the 2021 recruiting class of players in Oklahoma. The 6-2, 238 pound McEndoo was in San Antonio, Texas last weekend for the All-American Combine held in conjunction with the U.S. Army All-American Game. It is a select group that is tested in the combine each year out of the next several classes coming up.

"There were a lot of participants. There were almost 300 in my group and then another whole group that came in after us," McEndoo told us of the experience. "I thought it went well, the testing went well. My 40 (yard dash) was slow, but they told us the times would be slow."

McEndoo was timed electronically with a laser timer and he said his time was 5.3, an average of the two times he ran. A hand held timed 40 would likely be around 5.0 based on that time. McEndoo said his 5-10-5 agility was a 4.4, which shows good change of direction for a jumbo athlete. His three-cone drill was a 7.55.

"I know I am faster or I can be faster." McEndoo said. "I ran an official laser timed forty at the Nike (Regional Opening in St. Louis) last summer at 5.0. Then we did one-on-one drills (between the offensive and defensive linemen). I won the first couple of reps pretty thoroughly and then in the third one, I faced this really good offensive line prospect. He was big and was quick, but I thought I got on an inside move, and he came back on me and he got me. It was a really good recovery."

McEndoo is likely to get bigger as he has size 14 feet and I think looking at his parents he is going to end up closer to 6-4 and could way 250 pounds or so. For Stillwater, McEndoo plays defensive end, fullback, and tight end. He said he wants to play for his dad and be on the offensive side, but I love him on defense.

He finished the season with 75 total tackles, 20 unassisted stops, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and two fumbles forced. In the regular season finale vs. Del City for the district tital, he caught a touchdown pass to seal the win, but he was in the Eagles backfield stopping their offense all night.

"He's the best player on the field," said NEO A & M Junior College head coach Zach Allen, who there recruiting several players that night. There were other college coaches there that agreed but couldn't comment on the record.

McEndoo is again wrestling this winter to improve his leverage and his coniditioning. So far he is 5-3 on the season.

"I went to the Perry tournament and was 4-2 there," he said. "Then before Christmas I wrestled Jacob Sexton (strong 2021 offensive line prospect) of Deer Creek. That was insane and man, is he big. He's 6-5 or more and he is athletic and has good feet. He can move and I got beat in that one."

It all makes him better though. McEndoo told me this spring he is committed to a Rivals Combine on Sunday, March 15. He said he would also compete in the Nike Opening Regional.