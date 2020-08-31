SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

It's Likely McEndoo Winds up a Cowboy in 2021

Robert Allen

NORMAN -- Luke McEndoo makes the blue and gold of Stillwater work with the orange and black of Oklahoma State about as smoothly as last season's All-State quarterback at Stillwater in Gunnar Gundy. Gundy went through the paces of recruiting although many schools did not jump in on the talented quarterback because of his dad being Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy. Now Gunnar Gundy is a part-time student waiting to join the OSU program as a walk-on in January. I don't know about the time table, but Luke McEndoo is heading down a similar path. 

He is a ferocious and enthusiastic football player that has made recruiting trips. Arkansas and Montana State among others have had him on their campus. His father Jason is the Cowboy backs coach for OSU. It is obvious that schools have paid lots of attention to that connection.

"I really do want to play for my dad," McEndoo has told me. 

These days as he begins his senior season he is rolling with it. Before the Pioneers beat Norman in a scrimmage on Aug. 27, McEndoo while doing an interview with us was wearing the team issue gaiter mask from Oklahoma State.   

What is obvious about McEndoo is he is trimmed up and in really good shape. He still lists at 6-2, 235 pounds, but there is no belly and he is more muscular and little or no fat. 

"Having my dad at home (during the pandemic) and make me run around all the time," McEndoo said of his fitness. "That and being in shape to help my team all the time going both ways."

So, he is going to continue being the lone "iron man" on the Stillwater Pioneers?

"Both ways, all of it," confirmed McEndoo of his assignment and that was the way it went down in the scrimmage with Norman. "I'm cool with it and that is one of the things that I like about being a high school football player, that I can play both ways. I've been doing it since my sophomore year."

Last season he had 56 tackles and five quarterback sacks on defense and then on offense caught 10 passes for 128-yards and two touchdowns. Most of all on offense, he blew up targets that allowed Gundy, running back Qwontrel Walker, and others to have success. He is a ferocious blocker. His play on both sides of the football were noticed in the scrimmage with Norman.

Football is important to McEndoo and that is why all the concerns with COVID-19 have his attention. He really wants to play football.

"Pretty crazy, between summer workouts and now last week they cancelled (in-person classes) school, so kind of scary," McEndoo confessed. "Lucky that we've had practice the last few days and really looking forward to being our here for this (scrimmage)."

Stillwater has lots of talent returning and has a chance to battle two-time defending champion Bixby for the State Championship in 6A-II, but they have had lots of missed practice due to school cancellations and pauses in activites.

"I think we'll have some kinks to work out, but I think by next week we'll be ready," McEndoo said of the season opener in Stillwater on Sept. 4 against one of the Class 6A-I favorites in Edmond Santa Fe. "For me, I'm ready to hit somebody. It's been too long."

He got plenty in on Thursday at Norman and now he will prepare to throw blocks and make tackles for real against some of the best teams in the state. Stillwater's first half of the schedule is one of the toughest in Oklahoma.

"Santa Fe, Mustang, Bixby week three, and then Del City, so we have all those in our first five games," confirmed McEndoo of the challenging schedule for the Pioneers. "We've got some really good opponents, so I'm excited for it."

McEndoo is just excited about football and Oklahoma State fans can be excited that the Pokes will add another really talented walk-on with a family connection for next season. Call it a recruiting bonus.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

College Football Underway Makes Us Think About that Opener with Tulsa

Oklahoma State and Chuba Hubbard handled Tulsa last season and it is time to do it again.

Robert Allen

Cowboy Fans Need to be Glad They Have Charlie Dickey

Oklahoma State has taken some hits on the offensive line, but there is plenty of players left to get the job done.

Robert Allen

by

Orangeheart72

Pokes Report Big 12 Preview: Kansas

Here's a closer look at the Kansas Jayhawks as they prepare to kick off the 2020 season against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 12.

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Cancels Friday's Scrimmage in Boone Pickens Stadium

Oklahoma State has canceled its scheduled scrimmage taking place in Boone Pickens Stadium Friday afternoon in wake of the Jacob Blake shooting

Zach Lancaster

by

Musicman77

Oklahoma State Takes Friday to Reflect on Blake Shooting and Events Impacting Social Injustice

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy opted against the scheduled scrimmage on Friday and instead had his team split up for meetings to contemplate issues.

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

Ty Williams Ready to Lead Roughers and Confident in Commitment to Pokes

Oklahoma State safety commit Ty Williams talks with me about his upcoming season, how he used his summer and his commitment moving forward with the Cowboys

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State Lands North Texas Grad Transfer

Oklahoma State lands an offensive line grad transfer from North Texas a few weeks after losing two offensive linemen to the transfer portal

Zach Lancaster

by

Orangeheart72

Bray Ready to Get Started with Season, Bixby's Presley Already Did

Norman wide receiver and Oklahoma State commitment Jaden Bray showed up big in scrimmage.

Robert Allen

O'Brate Stadium is Open and Now in Use by Cowboy Baseball

The pomp and circumstance may have been missing but O'Brate Stadium is open and Oklahoma State is using it.

Robert Allen

Battle is on for Standout Canadian Offensive Tackle Albert Reese

Albert Reese IV from Canada may add to the Canadian football legacy at Oklahoma State

Robert Allen