Rawls Sets His Official Visit for Spring Game Weekend

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State recruiting continues to get good news and it sure looks like head coach Mike Gundy and new recruiting coordinator Todd Bradford want to use that spring football game that combines with Legends Weekend for an official visit weekend. Rockdale, Texas running back and one of the Cowboys top 2021 targets Cam'Ron Valdez is already scheduled to visit that weekend. Since the NCAA modified the recruiting calendar to match up with the December early signing date and allow for spring visits, Oklahoma State has had success with those visits. They have never gone with a lot of numbers on that weekend.

Add Marshall, Texas safety Lyrik Rawls to that visit list that weekend, April 17-19. The 6-1, 180-pound Rawls has eight offers so far including Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Houston, Kansas, Missouri, Texas Tech, SMU, and Tulsa. 

Rawls has shown a likeing for Oklahoma State and recently for Texas Tech after attending Junior Days at the two schools. He was at Oklahoma State for the Feb. 1 Junior Day activities and was in Lubbock at Texas Tech on Jan. 25. 

"Our relationship has grown really close recently," Rawls said about his relationship with his recruiting coach from Oklahoma State, Tim Duffie. "He's definitely the guy I talk to the most."

Rawls first came on the scene playing at Jefferson, Texas when he earned the District 7-3A-1 Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore. That season he finished with 94 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, five passes defended, two fumbles caused, two interceptions and one was returned for a touchdown. 

Last season at Marshall, Rawls rushed 10 times for 88-yards and three touchdowns. He caught 13 passes for 367-yards and four touchdowns, not to mention his full time contributions on defense.

