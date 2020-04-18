Pokes Report
Cowboys Recruiting Turns to Familiar Spot for DB Offer with Makale Smith

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- Some football recruiting offers have to percolate in order for the results and then some go out and you expect a more immediate return. Our guess is that is the expectation on April 18. There is no doubt that if Oklahoma State were holding their annual spring finale and their Orange Pride Weekend with plenty of football recruits on campus, some official visitors and some unofficial. I have no doubt that Midwest City wide receiver/cornerback and standout basketball player Makale Smith would have been among those attending in Stillwater. Instead, Smith got a phone call early this morning from Gundy extending an offer from the Cowboys.

The 6-2, 165-pound Smith had a solid junior season for the Bombers playing both ways. On offense, Smith shows the speed to get open, even get open deep. More times than not watching tape he had to come back for passes as he outran his quarterback's throwing range.

That same trait that gave him some issues on offense was not a problem on defense as he really excels in covering the deep ball. First, he has flexible hips that allow him to come out of the back pedal into a dead run very quickly. He is almost never outrun on tape and then with his superior ball skills, honed by lots of basketball, he is often in a better position and does a better job of battling for the ball. 

Makale smith 2
Smith has excellent ball skills that translate to football from all his work as a guard in basketball for the Bombers and in AAU ball. Twitter (@kalewts)

His offer list so far is not going to wow you as he has Oklahoma State and Air Force from Division I and smaller schools. This give you a chance to lock up a player with lots of potential and an almost assured big-time developer in the Rob Glass weight room. 

Smith is a starter for the Bombers in hoops and coming up through the ranks was a highly-regarded basketball prospect. At one time Smith tweeted that basketball was going to be the way he got his "family out of the hood." I think football will end up being his path. 

We'll see what happens now. Smith can look at this two ways, Oklahoma State is a huge offer and he can jump and lock in a place in the 2021 class. He can gamble and see how many schools see the Oklahoma State offer and follow suit.  

