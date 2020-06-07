Pokes Report
Cowboys Land Under The Radar Defensive Back in Midwest City's Makale Smith

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State is staying red hot on the trail. Just two days ago, the Cowboys landed an in-state wide receiver in Norman’s Jaden Bray.

Today, Gundy and staff snag another Oklahoma product in Midwest City cornerback, Makale Smith.

Smith, 6’2 and 165 pounds plays both sides of the ball for Bombers, making plays at both receiver and corner. One of Smith’s best attributes on the field is his speed. At receiver he can run right past just about every defender across from him. When on defense, his speed allows him to maintain tight coverage with any receiver and run to make a play on the ball, something he does quite often.

He also is a star on the basketball court and his athleticism translates to the gridiron in terms of his footwork and agility. He also shows great ability to attack the ball in the air on both offense and defense, basically making himself the only able to even have a chance at the ball.

He will be joining the Cowboys as a cornerback and on film, he looks like a natural. He tracks the ball very well and easily contorts his body to make a play.

Smith’s commitment is certainly not the most intriguing to some when you look at his offer list and what some may have him ranked. I recommend you look past those and really watch him on film.

This is a prospect whose potential is phenomenal and one who will greatly benefit from being in a Rob Glass training program.

Smith was offered by the Cowboys about a month and a half ago but has built a strong enough relationship with the staff and has heard enough for him to feel comfortable making his decision now.

By doing this he has locked himself into this class and Oklahoma State now has another athlete they will be utilizing in their secondary.

Smith is Oklahoma State’s 7th commitment in the 2021 class, the 5th on the defensive side of the ball.

Oklahoma State’s recruiting is scorching hot at the moment so be prepared… this may not be the last commitment this week. 

Recruiting

