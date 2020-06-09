Makale Smith Talks Commitment and Midwest City Football with Pokes Report

MIDWEST CITY -- Makale Smith and his dad pulled up to the football practice facility at Midwest City with big smiles on their face. A big smile is natural when you have just committed and locked up a college education paid for with your football talents. Makale Smith wasn't loaded down with offers as Oregon State had recently jumped in with Oklahoma State, New Mexico, and Air Force, but Smith went into the crazy spring of COVID-19 football recruiting knowing he wanted to catch passes or defend passes close to home.

"Really, I just wanted to stay home and go to OSU or OU," said the talented football and hoops performer for the Bombers. "And I felt that I was more comfortable at OSU, so I decided to commit."

To be fair, Oklahoma had not offered, but Smith was okay with that.

"We talked on the phone and on Zoom a lot," added the wide receiver and corner. "I'm anxious to get up there. They say I might be able to get up there sometime in July."

It will actually have to be in August at the earliest, unless the NCAA backs off the July 31 date prohibiting in-person recruiting contact on or off campus.

On offense, Smith shows the speed to get open, even get open deep. More times than not, watching tape he had to come back for passes as he outran his quarterback's throwing range.

That same trait that gave him some issues on offense was not a problem on defense as he really excels in covering the deep ball. First, he has flexible hips that allow him to come out of the back pedal into a dead run very quickly. He is almost never outrun on tape and then with his superior ball skills, honed by lots of basketball, he is often in a better position and does a better job of battling for the ball.

Smith told me he has played a lot of basketball with the Cowboys other recruiting pledge over the weekend in Jaden Bray of Norman High School. Bray is a receiver commitment for the Pokes.

Smith is fired up for next season and believes the Bombers will be stout on defense.

"On the defensive end we're going to be talented, very talented," Smith said. "As far as our DBs we're going to be very talented."

He also said he wants to continue playing basketball next season for Midwest City.

Smith said he is unsure of what he wants to study in college, but when asked about what interests him?

"I kind of like vet," he said. I said veterinary, "Yes veterinary."

That what be a good choice at Oklahoma State.