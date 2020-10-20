SI.com
Oklahoma State pledge Smith and Midwest City Bombers are having a Strong Season

Robert Allen

I think Nate Feken dug out some of my old video from my days at Channel 4 in Oklahoma City. When I shot that video of then Midwest City quarterback Mike Gundy and his parents, Ray and Judy, signing the paperwork on National Signing Day to go to Oklahoma State I think the station's call letters were KTVY. Now Feken works for KFOR and he was featuring a Midwest City Bomber that has committed to play for head coach Mike Gundy at Oklahoma State.

"I just know that Coach Gundy told me how he came from Midwest City and all that stuff," Smith said to Feken and KFOR. "How he was a Bomber and I want to go up to OSU and talk to him about how he lived and stuff."

The two have talked about it before as that was the ice breaker topic when Gundy and his staff began recruiting the talented Smith. The 6-0, 175-pound cornerback is also playing offense for the Bombers and he is making plays on both sides of the ball. When we spoke to Smith, right after his commitment, he had explained that he was just in his second season back with football after focusing on basketball his first two years at Midwest City.

"My basketball coach told me that football would make me bigger and stronger for basketball," explained Smith. "I tried it again and look where I am now."

Where he is would be helping to lead Midwest City to a 5-1 record that so far includes big wins over Lawton and rival Del City. The only blemish is a loss to perennial Class 5A State Champ Carl Albert. He is playing both sides of the ball with receiver being his position on offense. Then, of course, he has his college paid for too.

"I'm the first one in my family to make it to college through sports," added Smith. "My family appreciates all that I do and I feel like I'm going down a better path. I'm doing better and I'm proud of myself."

Again, like he told us back in June, Smith is thinking about PreVet as a major at Oklahoma State.

"I love pets and I'm so friendly with everything that comes around. I just like pets," Smith emphasized. "I keep two dogs at my house the whole time that i've been growing up. I've been around dogs and I've been around horses. I like to ride horses too."

M.Smith2
Makael Smith sitting between two Midwest City teammates feels the Bombers could be champions this season. Marshall Levenson - Pokes Report Director of Recruiting

With the Bombers sitting at 5-1, they still have a showdown game with district power and two-time defending Class 6A-II runner-up Stillwater, but Smith and his teammates have earned the right to at least dream about a trophy that has not been won in Midwest City since 1996. That might seem ancient to Smith but I know I remember it well. 

"That would be big and we've all talked about winning gold balls at Midwest City because they haven't won ... I don't remember the last time. We talk about winning gold balls because it would be big and we want to be remembered in Midwest City."

Smith is playing at a level that I think he will be remembered for some time, and people can check Nate Feken's story if they forget. 

