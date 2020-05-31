Pokes Report
Elite Las Vegas Wideout Schedules Commitment Date

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State may be on the verge of landing a very talented wide out.

One of the best wide receivers on the west coast and big Oklahoma State target Michael Jackson III has announced on Twitter (@mike3jack) that he will be committing Wednesday June 3rd.

I spoke with Jackson just after his post and he provided me with some details of his commitment.

He said he will be making his announcement at nine A.M. (11 AM central time) on Wednesday in a video post on Twitter. Jackson III told me there will be a teaser video coming out on Tuesday. 

Jackson III told me that Oklahoma State, Texas, Oregon, Texas Tech, and USC were among the final contenders for his services. He did not offer a hint as to who his decision will be, although he says he has made up his mind. He knows which school he will make happy.

Some on the west coast believe it will USC, but Oklahoma State has a legitimate chance of landing the three-star prospect.

At 6’0 and just under 200 pounds, his body is ready for the college ranks and whoever lands him will be getting an ultimate play maker.

I would advise turning on the tweet notifications for Jackson as the Cowboys might be the winner of this battle. Jackson has said before that he has great respect for Kasey Dunn and the receivers that he has produced in his time at Oklahoma State.

It might a long four days from now but it might be a worth it wait. 

