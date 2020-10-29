BREAKING: Cowboys Land Commitment From Versatile Texas Linebacker Nick Martin

Oklahoma State has landed a commitment from 2021 Pleasant Grove (TX) linebacker, Nick Martin.

Martin chose the Cowboys over Kansas State and Texas Tech, who he put in his top three on Oct. 19. Martin plays several positions on defense as well as running back for Pleasant Grove but will be playing linebacker for the Pokes.

In eight games so far this season, Martin has racked up 59 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 1 pass deflection. He is extremely physical and energetic when you watch him on tape. He is routinely the first one to the ball carrier and has a knack for knocking the ball loose and preventing further yards.

He missed the 2019 season with a knee injury but his breakout season was as a sophomore in 2018, where he was awarded the District 6-4A-II Defensive Newcomer of the Year. In that season, he finished the season with 128 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks.

He is the definition of an ultra productive linebacker and 6'1 and just at 200 pounds, he is already well built. With some time in a Rob Glass weight program, he will be a perfect fit for what Jim Knowles likes to do with his linebackers.

Pleasant Grove Football

I spoke with Martin yesterday as he prepared for his commitment. Here is what he had to say about why he chose the Cowboys.

"I have great relationships with the coaches," said Martin. "Coach Gundy is a really cool genuine guy and I would love to be coached by him! Coach Knowles, Coach Simmons and all the coaches are all great dudes, it just feels right!"

With Oklahoma State having a bit of an unusual linebacker situation, running a 4-2-5 defense on most occasions, I asked Martin what he thought of the current linebackers on the field for the Cowboys. He simply replied with, "I love what they do on defense, they get after the quarterback a lot and I love it!

Martin told me a few weeks ago that he was looking for "a place where it feels like a family and a place with a winning tradition" and Oklahoma State was ultimately the school he felt that from the most.

Martin is the 16th commitment in the 2021 class for Oklahoma State, the 8th on defense. Martin joins Donovan Stephens as the two true linebackers in this class. Collin Oliver is listed as a linebacker but will play more of an edge rusher position such as Calvin Bundage and Trace Ford.

This commitment likely fills the linebacker position for this class for the Cowboys. If there is one more at linebacker, it would be Nick Morris Jr. out of Austin Westlake.

Just a few days ago, I predicted that a string of commitments would be coming and Martin will be the first of that string. Stay tuned to Pokes Report for the latest news on Oklahoma State football and recruiting.