2021 Texas Linebacker Features Oklahoma State In Newly Released Top Three

Marshall Levenson

The 2021 recruiting class for Oklahoma State has had one major trend that seems to keep popping up in their recruits. Versatility. 

They are recruiting players who play multiple positions, multiple sports, and are able to show off their athleticism and skills in various ways. 

This also fits the mold of Nick Martin, who just released his top three of Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and Kansas State. 

 

Martin, who is being recruiting at linebacker by the Cowboys, has also gotten interest from other schools to play safety and running back.

The 2021 three star prospect has 14 total offers. In 2018, as a sophomore, Martin was named the District 6-4A-II Defensive Newcomer of the Year. Unfortunately, in 2019, Martin missed Pleasant Grove's Texas 4A D-II state championship playoff run with a knee injury.

Oklahoma State currently has one "stand-up" linebacker committed in the 2021 class in Donovan Stephens. It is believed that the Oklahoma State staff is looking to take two linebackers, so Martin would fill that need in the class. 

Last week, I spoke with Martin about his interest in Oklahoma State. "I like how they have a family vibe going on," Martin said. "And how they care about their players and want to build them on and off the field."

Coach Gundy, Coach Simmons, Coach Bradford, Coach Eachus, and Coach Knowles are the primary coaches staying in contact with Martin and taking lead in his recruitment. 

Martin also told me he is planning on committing "sometime this month", meaning he would be committed by the end of October. 

There is no clear prediction to make yet on where he will be going but many believe Oklahoma State is the leader in the clubhouse. He does not have an official date or time set to make his decision but like I said above, it is expected within the next two weeks. 

