2021 Pokes Report Recruiting Hot List: Offensive Line

STILLWATER -- Earlier this week Galena Park (North Shore), Texas offensive line standout Jaeden Roberts announced his commitment to Auburn as he followed the lead of his quarterback for the back-to-back Texas Class 6A-I State Champion Mustangs in Dematrius Davis by heading to the SEC and War Eagle. Roberts is like a lot of prospects in this pandemic recruiting cycle being wowed virtually to make a commitment. Because of the fact that so many prospects are committing to schools they have never seen in person the prevailing opinion from those that observe the process is there will be more de-commitments than normal this fall.

We'll see. I would be willing to bet that Oklahoma State will make every effort to stay in touch with Roberts. The Cowboys have had some really good offensive line prospects check in to visit unofficially before the COVID-19 pandemic put in-person recruiting on hold and left the process to virtual methods and social media only. Cowboys offensive line coach Charlie Dickey is looking to fill three slots in the 2021 class and he still has plenty of options out there.

Check out our video as Marshall Levenson and myself are looking at all of the candidates at each position and giving you a glimpse at the prospects through Hudl highlights.

Reuben Fatheree has been to Stillwater on a couple of occasions. Hudl

Reuben Fatheree is a 6-8, 310-pound offensive tackle that is also a big-time basketball prospect but it appears that Fatheree, who was in Stillwater for the first week, and it turns out the only week, of spring practice. He is tall, but plays as pad low as 6-8 can and he overpowers the competition. The Richmond (Foster), Texas standout has his list down to five with Oklahoma State in there with LSU, Texas A & M, Baylor, and Oklahoma. My concern is LSU and Texas A & M.

I took this picture of Byrd at the UnderArmour camp in Arlington when he was just going into his junior season. He looked the part right then. Robert Allen - Pokes Report publisher

Savion Byrd is a very athletic 6-5, 270-pound offensive lineman out of Duncanville, the best of the north in Texas Class 6A-I football. Byrd has 38 offers that looks like a who's who of college football. Oklahoma State is in the mix, but it is crowded for Byrd. One thing that makes Byrd attractive is his ability to mow down his assignment on the first level and then see him go make a block on the second and even the third level of the defense.

Erick Cade is out of Braswell High School in Denton County, an area that has served the Cowboys well in recruiting. Cade is 6-5 1/2 and 305-pounds and boy, does he look good in a football uniform. He is fast enough to pull across in a "dart" technique and get all the way to the other edge and make the block on time. His pass blocking is solid and his run blocking is usually devastating. His list isn't nearly as large as some, but is more impressive than most including Oklahoma State, Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, LSU, Texas, Texas A & M, and Texas Tech.

Jacoby Jackson is out of Mansfield Summit in North Texas and the 6-6, 320-pound Jackson is a mauler that seems to favor Florida State, but has kept an open mind as his list seems to continue to grown and he has 38 scholarship offers.

Isaia Glass plays both ways and here he is coming off the edge on defense. Twitter

Isaia Glass is out of Queen Creek, Arizona and Dickey is an Arizona native that seems to connect well with players in the state. He has recruited it a long time and has lots of connections. Glass is 6-5 and 265-pounds, so he is underweight, but is a two-way player that is athletic and has already packed on about 20 pounds of muscle since last season. He has a final seven, but is still fielding offers. Oklahoma State is in there with Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oregon, Utah, and Washington State.

Etienne is doing his second tour of the Jayhawk Conference from a new address at Butler County C.C. Fort Scott Community College Athletics

Finally, the Cowboys have offers and their eyes on two players at Jayhawk Conference junior college powerhouse Butler County. Caleb Etienne is an athletic offensive lineman from New Orleans where he starred at Warren Easton High School and then last season was at Fort Scott C.C. Now, he has moved over to Butler, where he will win more games and likely be seen more. He will be on the Grizzlies offensive line with a former Texas Longhorn.

Shepherd may be looking to get back to the Big 12 and play against his original recruiting choice at Texas. Twitter

Javonne Shepherd is signed with Texas in the 2019 class out of North Forest High School in Houston. He looks the part at 6-6, 300-pounds. Oklahoma State is on the former four-star that is looking to get somewhere that he can play and be happy. He red-shirted at Texas, so he will come out of Butler with three seasons to play.

Plenty of options, even though a pair of prospects (Roberts and Beau Stephens-Iowa) have committed after giving Oklahoma State plenty of consideration. Don't worry as Charlie Dickey and the staff are far from having turned over all the rocks.