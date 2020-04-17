Spring Scoping: 2021 Offensive Line Recruiting Is Among The Best In The Nation

STILLWATER --- In this upcoming season there are heavy talks about the offensive trio of weapons, the stout secondary on the defense, the star power at linebacker, and the depth at running back.

All of the hype around these groups are absolutely warranted but one of the best groups on the team that does not get enough attention is the offensive line. Charlie Dickey just spent his first season with the team and it was a strong one, paving the way for a 2,000 yard rusher.

Dickey is also very strong on the recruiting trail, signing four very promising freshmen and a 2nd Team All Big 12 transfer in Josh Sills, from West Virginia. Sills will step in for the departing Marcus Keyes in a plug and play role and a few of the freshman could see playing time early with Eli Russ the most likely.

The recruiting strength for Dickey has carried over into the class of 2021. Because they brought in five lineman last year, I expect only 3-4 are signed this year and the options they have to fill those spots are what you would call “blue chip” prospects. The Cream of the Crop.

There are four offensive lineman that I see that stand out in terms of talent and likelihood to end up as Cowboys.

The first is Richmond, TX offensive tackle Reuben Fatheree.

The Facts: Fatheree plays left tackle for Richmond and his film is typical for high level offensive line prospects in high school in that he overpowers and outsizes everyone he plays against. He regularly blocks his defender out of the play and can even pick up more than one block at a time. He has good athleticism, pulling to the opposite with speed to lay down big blocks. He finishes blocks and drives lineman into the ground with ease.

The Numbers: Fatheree is massive, standing at 6’8 305 pounds and it shows on film. He stands over just about everyone on the football field. His athleticism will get better as he grows into his body and trains at the college level. He currently runs 5.3 forty yard dash, has a 4.83 shuttle time, and has a vertical jump of 22 inches. Having quick feet makes up for his lack of straight line speed which is shown with his good shuttle time.

Our Take: His size is the first thing you notice about him and marks him down as a tackle at the college level. The 2020 lineman signees were relatively small in size so getting one that stands at 6’8 and 300+ would be an ideal situation for this class. Fatheree visited campus during the first day of spring practice and spent time with the coaches.

The second lineman in my group is Braswell’s (TX) Erick Cade.

The Facts: Cade plays left tackle for Braswell and does so at a high level. He is another guy that moves an entire side of a line out of the way to carve a path for his running back. In pass pro, he has a fantastic anchor in his lower half. He plants his feet, engages his hand and does not give an inch from there. When run blocking, he drives his defender and does not stop moving feet, always moving forward until his defender is taken care of.

The Numbers: Cade is 6’5.5 313 pounds, great size, will be ready physically when he gets to college. 5.39 forty yard dash which will get better as he trains as well as his 5.12 shuttle. Has a 24.7 inch vertical which is a solid measurement for a prospect of his size and age.

Our Take: Cade is a tough and physical blocker that does not give up until his job is done. He provides some position flexibility which makes your value higher than others, especially at the college level. Charlie Dickey is a big fan of Cade and I feel the respect is returned the other way as well. Cade was on campus with Dickey for a junior day just a couple of months ago.

Another prospect who was on that same trip was Jacoby Jackson.

The Facts: Jackson plays left tackle as well for his school, although I feel he can move around at the next level. Shows good technique on film in both run and pass blocking. Has a tendency to stand straight up at times but does well to get back low in his blocks and chips. Plays at Mansfield Summit in Arlington, Texas, a yearly pipeline to Power 5 programs.

The Numbers: Jackson is currently 6’5.5 306 pounds, an ideal size for a guy who can move around the line. Has not tested a forty yard dash but has a 5.25 shuttle time and a 22 inch vertical, on par for most lineman in his class and age.

Our Take: Jackson holds 33 offers but Oklahoma State is one the few he has publicly shown interest in, visiting for the junior day when he spent time with Dickey. I feel Jackson has untapped potential in him that can be found and used with a coach like Dickey, who has developed some big time lineman.

The fourth prospect in my group is Jaeden Roberts.

The Facts: Roberts is a mauler who is listed as a right guard but could play at tackle if he needed to. Has great strength at the point of attack and seems impossible to go through if trying to go through him. Has quickness when pulling and getting to the second level on blocks. His size makes it hard for rushers to get around him in pass pro. Helped perennial power house North Shore to a 15-1 record and second consecutive Texas 6A D-I state championship as a junior.

The Numbers: You will not find a bigger interior lineman in high school than Roberts at almost 6’6 and 338 pounds. Even with his size, Roberts has a 5.3 forty yard dash and a 24 inch vertical. Holds 25 offers and will most likely earn more.

Our Take: Roberts has a public top 3 of Alabama, LSU, and Oklahoma State with Oklahoma State sitting very well in that group. He regularly expresses his interest and respect in Oklahoma State, with Charlie Dickey being a large reason for that. A phrase that hovers around Roberts at Oklahoma State is that he could “block out a city block” due to his size and I feel that that is fairly accurate. I have stood next to him before and there will not be much he needs to do to get physically ready when he gets to college. He’s a plug and play type of guy that Oklahoma State has a heavy chance at landing.