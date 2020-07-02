A Look At The Current Commitment List And Some Predictions On Who Is To Come

The 2021 recruiting class for Oklahoma State has been an impressive one to this point and looks to be in shape for some more blue chip additions.

Early June was a hot period for Gundy and staff, as it normally is, landing 6 commitments in a 5 day period.

There are 11 commitments in the class right now and the goal is to bring in 23-25 this cycle. Gundy likes to have one or two open scholarships at the end of the cycle in case of emergencies or transfer portal needs.

I am going to take a look at who our current commitments are by position and give my opinion and predictions on who could join the class moving forward.

Current Commits:

Quarterback: None

Do not expect a commitment for 2021 as there were two signees in 2020, Shane Illingworth and JUCO transfer Ethan Bullock. It is also important to note that Gunnar Gundy will be walking on for this class, giving them depth in the QB room.

Running Back: Jaden Nixon - Frisco Lone Star High School

It is expected that one more running back will be added to this class. There are four names to keep an eye on at this point.

CamRon Valdez

Tavierre Dunlap

Alton McCaskill

Logan Diggs

My favorite to end up a Cowboy is Valdez. He has a great relationship with the offensive staff and loves the program and facilities. He remains firm that he wants to take all of his official visits before making a decision. He confirmed to me that he will be signing in December though.

Wide Receiver:

Bryson Green - Allen High School

Blaine Green - Allen High School

Jaden Bray - Norman High School

It is unsure if they will take another receiver as of now but my #1 option at the moment is John Paul Richardson out of Ridge Point, Texas. He recently put the Cowboys in his final 3 list along with TCU and Arkansas. He is a clone of Dillon Stoner and would play as such in the Cowboys offense.

Tightend/Cowboy Back: None

There is currently not a commit at this position but there are two names to watch moving forward. Dametrious Crownover and Gunnar Helm. Both are also interested in other schools as well but have great relationships with the staff. This position is a very flexible one and has depth on the roster. 2021 may not see a Cowboy Back addition.

Offensive Line: Logan Nobles - Jenks High School

The 2020 signing class brought in 5 new additions, all of whom are above expectations to this point in development. Because of a relatively big class last year, I expect 2-3 more names to be added to this list for Charlie Dickey come signing day.

Erick Cade is one of the top names that OSU is after and one to especially keep an eye on is Jaeden Roberts. He committed to Auburn over the Cowboys last month but I have a feeling his recruitment is not over. A decommitment is very possible once the season comes around and Oklahoma State is my pick if he does.

Defensive Line: None

I say none here because there are no true defensive lineman in the fold yet although there is a hybrid player who will play edge in this class. This is probably the thinnest position in recruiting for the Cowboys at the moment. There is one name I fully expect to commit to the Cowboys though not too long from now.

Aden Kelley out of Thomas-Fay-Custer. He is down to the Cowboys and TCU and although the Horned Frogs are after him hard, I believe the home state school comes out on top.

Outside linebacker:

Collin Oliver - Edmond Santa Fe High School

Kolbe Fields - Archbishop Rummel High School

Fields is more of a traditional outside backer who is standing up most of the time while Oliver will be seen with his hand in the dirt rushing the passer. He is the hybrid I mentioned earlier in the Defensive Line. He will be in the Trace Ford mold under Jim Knowles.

At this time there is only one name I can see being added at this position and that is Donovan Stephens out of Del City, Oklahoma. He is an elite playmaker on the defensive side of the ball. He talks with Coach Knowles often, including earlier today.

Inside linebacker: None

Two names to watch moving forward at this position is Jackie Marshall from East St. John’s in Louisiana and Rejhan Tatum from Del City. The position will be a little thin after the 2020 season so bringing in one at least would be perfect.

Cornerback:

Raymond Gay - Red Oak High School

Cam Smith - Braswell Highschool

Makale Smith - Midwest City

Three corners for 2021 is most likely all we will see unless a hot name pops up around signing days and wants in. 2020 brought in 4 corners so with these three, the position is deep for the future.

Safety: Ty Williams - Muskogee High School

I expect 1-2 more names at safety to be on the board for 2021. My two clear favorites are Jeffrey Bassa out of Salt Lake City, Utah and CJ Baskerville out of Richland, Texas. Bassa will be releasing a final 6 list tomorrow and he told me a few weeks back Oklahoma State would be on the list. Lyrik Rawls is another name to monitor as he has visited campus before and is a fan of the defense.

Specialists: None

Special teams guys are normally brought on as walk-ons for the Cowboys but there is one option to end up on scholarship. Cameron Little from Southmoore, Oklahoma. He is considered to be a 5 star punter/kicker by “Kohl’s kicking”, who is a specialist in kicking rankings and scouting. Oklahoma State currently has a walk on spot offered but a scholarship may be in the future.

These numbers and predictions are based on current commitments and offers so this is subject to change. I do not believe there will be any decommitments but as time goes on there will be plenty of other offers sent out and decommitments elsewhere making players available once again.