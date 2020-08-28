SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

An Update On The Class Of 2021 Recruiting; New Offers and Walk On Commitment

Marshall Levenson

The class of 2021 recruiting has been at a bit of a standstill the past few weeks as the restrictions on recruiting keep getting extended due to COVID-19. Early June was a hot period for the Cowboys in recruiting but has only seen a little movement in the past few weeks. 

As high school football is beginning to kick off, the recruiting will see a good amount of movement and buzz as more players make names for themselves and the recruiting staff starts to make key decisions. 

Some of that has been seen this week with several big offers being sent out and even netting a commitment from walk on. 

Bishop Kelley's long snapper Cade Davis announced on Twitter today that he has decided to play his college football in Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State does not give scholarships to specialists coming into the program but often give them to those players once they are upperclassmen, which is the likely scenario with Davis. 

One of the two big offers from the past few days was Andre Greene Jr., a 2022 four star receiver out of Richmond, Virginia. 

Greene, 6'3 and 180 pounds attends St. Christopher's School and currently holds 43 offers. 

Not only does he hold 43 offers but he also holds seven offers out of the Big 12 and at least one from every power five conference, so his recruitment will be a battle. 

The second offer went out to 2022 Lake Charles College Prep wide receiver  "Spidey" Jackson. 

Jackson, who is 6'0 170 pounds currently holds seven offers, two of which are in the Big 12, joining Kansas State. 

In his sophomore season, Jackson hauled in 27 passes for 435 yards and 3 touchdowns. 

I spoke with Jackson, who was actually in the middle of evacuating to New Orleans out of Lake Charles because of Hurricane Laura. He was kind enough to share his thoughts on his offer from the Cowboys. 

"It’s Awesome! Just from hearing about it and the conversation with Coach Dunn was great!", said Jackson. "We also talked about how I fit in their system and their academic programs. I loved it! We had an enjoyable conversation."

Dunn is one of the best recruiters on staff for the Cowboys and especially when it comes to wide receivers so both prospects should be in contention to land to the Cowboys. 

The Oklahoma State recruiting circuit for 2021 and 2022 classes will begin to heat up again with the start of the season and Pokes Report will be at multiple high school games in Oklahoma and Texas every weekend catching up with commits and top targets for the Cowboys. 

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Depth and Reps Were Key in Christian Holmes Choosing Oklahoma State

Missouri transfer corner Christian Holmes explains why he chose Oklahoma State as a landing spot.

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Sanders Ready For Takeoff?

Oklahoma State sophomore Spencer Sanders is entering his second year as the starting quarterback and has a chance of leading the Cowboys to a very successful 2020 season.

John Helsley

by

Orangeheart72

Recruiting: Oklahoma has the Top-Rated Wide Receiver in the 2022 Class in Shettron

Oklahoma has the No. 1 receiver in the 2022 class in Edmond Santa Fe's Talyn Shettron according to ESPN. Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are three schools who are in the mix to land the talented receiver.

Robert Allen

Pokes Report Big 12 Preview: Iowa State

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has done well with his program preparing for a season during a pandemic.

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Practice Report: Pokes Back to Scrimmaging and Ford is Fabulous

Oklahoma State has Trace Ford on defense that is really playing well in preseason.

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

Could LSU's NCAA Woes Help Oklahoma State's Eligibility Appeal

LSU head coach Will Wade is being hammered by the NCAA saying he "arranged for, offered and/or provided impermissible payments, including cash payments, to at least 11 men's basketball prospective student-athletes. Could this help Oklahoma State's chances with their eligibility case?

Zach Lancaster

by

High Def Poke

Practice Report: Can Cowboy Backs Role for 2020, Blockers, Catchers, Versatility

Logan Carter discusses the role of the cowboy backs for Oklahoma State football.

Robert Allen

by

Grumble

James Washington Able to Ignore Pressure With Roethlisberger Back

https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers/news/steelers-james-washington-pressure-roethlisberger

Zach Lancaster

Pokes Report Big 12 Preview: Texas

Texas returns seven offensive and eight defensive starters from last years team with Sam Ehlinger behind a veteran offensive line and experienced defensive unit

Marshall Levenson

by

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State Cracks Top 10 of SI's Preseason Rankings

Oklahoma State cracks the top 10 of Sports Illustrated's updated preseason rankings that only show the teams competing in the upcoming 2020 season

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy