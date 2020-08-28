An Update On The Class Of 2021 Recruiting; New Offers and Walk On Commitment

The class of 2021 recruiting has been at a bit of a standstill the past few weeks as the restrictions on recruiting keep getting extended due to COVID-19. Early June was a hot period for the Cowboys in recruiting but has only seen a little movement in the past few weeks.

As high school football is beginning to kick off, the recruiting will see a good amount of movement and buzz as more players make names for themselves and the recruiting staff starts to make key decisions.

Some of that has been seen this week with several big offers being sent out and even netting a commitment from walk on.

Bishop Kelley's long snapper Cade Davis announced on Twitter today that he has decided to play his college football in Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State does not give scholarships to specialists coming into the program but often give them to those players once they are upperclassmen, which is the likely scenario with Davis.

One of the two big offers from the past few days was Andre Greene Jr., a 2022 four star receiver out of Richmond, Virginia.

Greene, 6'3 and 180 pounds attends St. Christopher's School and currently holds 43 offers.

Not only does he hold 43 offers but he also holds seven offers out of the Big 12 and at least one from every power five conference, so his recruitment will be a battle.

The second offer went out to 2022 Lake Charles College Prep wide receiver "Spidey" Jackson.

Jackson, who is 6'0 170 pounds currently holds seven offers, two of which are in the Big 12, joining Kansas State.

In his sophomore season, Jackson hauled in 27 passes for 435 yards and 3 touchdowns.

I spoke with Jackson, who was actually in the middle of evacuating to New Orleans out of Lake Charles because of Hurricane Laura. He was kind enough to share his thoughts on his offer from the Cowboys.

"It’s Awesome! Just from hearing about it and the conversation with Coach Dunn was great!", said Jackson. "We also talked about how I fit in their system and their academic programs. I loved it! We had an enjoyable conversation."

Dunn is one of the best recruiters on staff for the Cowboys and especially when it comes to wide receivers so both prospects should be in contention to land to the Cowboys.

The Oklahoma State recruiting circuit for 2021 and 2022 classes will begin to heat up again with the start of the season and Pokes Report will be at multiple high school games in Oklahoma and Texas every weekend catching up with commits and top targets for the Cowboys.