Spring Scoping: Cowboys 2021 Top Safety Options

STILLWATER --- The upcoming 2021 football season for Oklahoma State will feature one of the strongest safeties tandems in the country with Tre Sterling and Kolby Harvell-Peel manning the top of the secondary.

Coach Dan Hammerschmidt, who is responsible for the safeties for the Cowboys has the safeties room in good hands and brought two more names into the fold in the 2020 signing class. Nicholas Session out of Utah and Zach Middleton out of Tulsa are the two talented freshmen going to be learning to take over down the line. Session had already early enrolled and was practicing with the team this spring prior to the coronavirus shutdowns.

Hammerschmidt and the rest of the recruiting staff is now working on filling the 2021 recruiting class with two or three safeties. Oklahoma State has handed out offers to nine separate safeties throughout the class, but there are four that stand out.

The first of the group is Kendal Daniels out of Beggs, Oklahoma

The Facts: Daniels is one of the biggest safeties you will find in the country at 6’4 and 190 pounds with room to put on muscle mass. He uses his strong and lengthy frame to break off blocks and easily wrap up ball carriers. His ball skills are among the elite, playing wide receiver for Beggs as well. The combination of his size and skill make interceptions quite easy for him, relatively speaking. He also shows an elite level of anticipation and instincts in diagnosing plays, twitching before plays feeling what is coming and exploding on the snap with accuracy and precision. Approaching top 100 national ranking among some recruiting services. Holds 24 offers from the likes of Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Oklahoma, and Georgia.

The Stats: His junior season’s stat line might be the best among safeties in the nation and could probably compete for most impressive among all defenders. Daniels was responsible for 117 tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries and 6 interceptions, 3 of which he returned for touchdowns.

Our Take: His blend of size with ball skills in the back seven is as valuable as it comes. He does not have verified testing numbers for speed or athleticism but seeing that he is a basketball standout as well would tell you all you need to know on that front. He does not currently have a top group but Oklahoma State and Oklahoma are considered the front runners as of now.

The second safety of the group is CJ Baskerville out of North Richland Hills, TX.

The Facts: A 6’2 180 pound prospect that plays both safety and wide receiver for Richland. Great tackler that hits with authority and wraps up in the open field. Physical in nature and uses it to his ability with the ball on the ground and in the air in coverage. At receiver, he is rarely beat and is exceptional at locating and jumping for the ball. Rated as a mid 3 star prospect and currently holds 6 offers.

The Stats: Totaled 85 tackles with 7 pass breakups and 1 interception in his junior season. Also was responsible for 1 forced fumble with a recovery. His senior season will most likely see an uptick in production from an already impressive stat line.

Our Take: With an already strong frame and impressive abilities on the field, he is a sleeper prospect. With only 6 offers, he is being slightly slept on for the next level. This is the exact type of prospect Oklahoma State strives with down the road in their career. Being a two way athlete will help his chances in his recruitment, showing athleticism and ball skills on both sides of the ball. Oklahoma State should be feeling well about their chances with this one.

The third safety of the group is Dallas Skyline’s Isaiah Nwokobia.

The Facts: Nwokobia is one of the smaller safeties of the group but he makes up for it in coverage. He primarily lines up in the middle of the field but finds himself draped across receivers at all times. He has the ability to play man, normally in off coverage but his feet and his hips are up to the task, making it look natural. Also plays quarterback for Skyline and uses his legs to conflict damage on defenses.

The Stats: N/A

Our Take: Official stats were not available but from film, interceptions and pass breakups are an often occurrence for Nwokobia. His ability to read plays is exceptional but his ability to act on it is even better. He is one of the best defensive backs in the DFW area, which is saying a lot if you know the talent in the area. Holds 31 offers and has consistently shown love to Oklahoma State on social media.

The last name of the group is Kearns, Utah prospect Jeffrey Bassa.

The Facts: Bassa is another big bodied guy, standing at almost 6’3 and weighing in at 200 pound. Kearns uses Bassa in a number of ways, playing safety, wide receiver, and excelling on special teams as a return man. He has even rushed the quarterback off the edge, using speed and pure instincts to just go and make plays for his team. Great open field tackler and great instincts with the ball in the air.

The Stats: Official on field stats could not be found but ones verifying his athleticism are. He ran a 4.6 forty yard dash, which for his size is not and will get better as he develops. Measured a 35 inch vertical, an impressive number that will surely get even better with time.

Our Take: I have the feeling Bassa could be an exact fit for the rover position at Oklahoma State. Jarrick Bernard filled the spot last year and Bassa shows a similar skill set. He can line up inside and cover as well as rush the quarterback and secure the edge on runs. A fellow Utah native and friend of Bassa, Mason Cobb, signed with the Cowboys in the 2020 class. The two have spoken before about Bassa joining him in Stillwater and I like the chances of that happening.