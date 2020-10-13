SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

The Status Of 2021 Oklahoma State Recruiting: Safeties

Marshall Levenson

Coming into tonight, Oklahoma State had two safeties left on the board for 2021, Jeffrey Bassa and Lyrik Rawls. 

Well, now that number is down to one as Bassa has announced his commitment to Oregon. This was expected in the last few weeks as his recruitment came to a close.

This now means that the Cowboys will be focusing on Lyrik Rawls to join Muskogee's Ty Williams as the two safeties in the 2021 class. 

Lyrik Rawls, a well recruited 6-1 180-pound safety from Marshall, TX, featured the Cowboys in his final five list back in July. Rawls was also listed in the brand new Sport Illustrated All-American database as an SI All-American candidate.

Included in the list with the Pokes were Texas Tech, Kansas, TCU, and Houston. He has not announced any changes to his list and seems to be his current top list of schools. 

Sports Illustrated All American says the bottom line on Rawls is that he “Has the length, sudden speed and awareness that defenses covet in free safety prospects. Could potentially play offense, where he shows promise as route runner. Ceiling is highest at free safety, where he has potential as a multi-year starter.”

At one point, Rawls had an official visit scheduled for the Cowboys on April 17th for the weekend of the 2020 spring game but obviously COVID-19 canceled those plans. Per the NCAA, there will no recruiting visits allowed for the rest of 2020. 

The positive for the Cowboys is that the last program Rawls visited happened to be in Stillwater as he traveled to town for a junior day event at the beginning of the year. 

I spoke with Rawls last week and he confirmed to me that he does not have a commitment date yet. I do think though that his commitment will come sooner or later seeing that he has flirted with the idea since early May. 

With Rawls being the lone remaining safety on the board for the Cowboys, I expect the staff to turn up the heat on him, pushing for a commitment in the coming weeks. 

The best recruiting tool the Oklahoma State staff has right now is the utter dominance the Cowboy defense has been showing early in this season. Two of the best safeties in not only the Big 12, but the nation are roaming around the top of the secondary in Tre Sterling and Kolby Harvell-Peel. 

A big thing these days in the recruiting world is social media and what trends take place on Twitter and Instagram. When you look at Lyrik Rawls' Twitter, you will see him interacting with, commenting, and liking a ton of Oklahoma State content. This is certainly a positive and is the reason why I believe Oklahoma State is the leader in the clubhouse to this point. 

Any more news or updates in Rawls recruitment will be reported as it happens!

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

For No. 7 Cowboys, How is that Baylor Game Looking?

Oklahoma State football is hoping to play Baylor but the Bears have COVID-19 issues

Robert Allen

by

GumbyFromPokeyLand

Oklahoma State Will Stick to Routine and Big 12 Says Cowboys and Bears will Play Dec. 12

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy on sticking with routine and Big 12 on the Oklahoma State-Baylor makeup game.

Robert Allen

by

GumbyFromPokeyLand

Cowboy Football Does Way More With Less

Oklahoma State football is not known for landing big-time players, but rather getting the best football player regardless of recruiting ranking and developing them to be some of the best in the country.

Zach Lancaster

by

ArkieCowboy

Baylor Halts Football and Oklahoma State Has to Sit Another Week Until Iowa State

Oklahoma State football will wait until Dec, 12 to play Baylor and wait until Oct. 24 to play again when Iowa State comes to Stillwater.

Robert Allen

by

TuskaPoke

Pistols locked and holstered

Will the Cowboys come out firing following another delay to their season?

John Helsley

Aden Kelley Earns All-American Honors; Will Play In AA Game On January 9th

Oklahoma State 2021 defensive line commit Aden Kelley has earned All-American honors and will play in the All-American game in January

Marshall Levenson

In-State 2021 Edmond Memorial Guard Includes Oklahoma State in Top Three

Oklahoma State 2021 guard prospect out of Edmond (OK) Memorial Sean Pedulla has included the Cowboys in his top three list.

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Updates Weekly COVID-19 Numbers

Oklahoma State Athletics has updated the weekly COVID-19 numbers throughout the athletic department on Monday afternoon

Zach Lancaster

Gundy on Baylor Game Postponement "Control What We Can Control"

Mike Gundy addressed the Baylor shutdown and game postponement in Monday's Big 12 teleconference and his message on moving forward was the "only option we have is to control what we can control."

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys Move Up in Polls During Open Week

Oklahoma State sees rise in both weekly polls as two losses within the top 10 propelled Cowboys forward

Marshall Levenson

by

Kansas cowboy