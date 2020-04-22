Pokes Report
Oklahoma State Sends Out Four New Offers To Underclassmen

Marshall Levenson

The Oklahoma State recruiting has been very busy the past two days, sending out four new offers in the past two days, three of them being given out today.

All of the offers are to prospects in the 2022 and 2023 classes, ranging from top 50 national players to players who are receiving their first offer.

The first offer of the group was to one of the top running backs in the country and 2022 Baton Rouge (LA) prospect Le’Veon Moss. Moss currently holds 7 offers but looks to be the kind of guy that will have 20-30 offers not too long from now.

He is currently 5’11 and 182 pounds, runs a 4.65 forty yard dash, and has a 33 inch vertical jump. His size and athleticism is proven and will only get better. He is only a sophomore and is already garnering heavy attention from some big time college football players. Hard runner with great top end speed, plays faster than 4.65 and has homerun ability on every carry.

The second offer came just before 4 oclock today when Trent McGaughey went to Twitter to announce his offer.

McGaughey is one of most offered 2022 prospects, holding 35 offers. He was a part of a 16-0 Shadow Creek team that won the Texas 5A D1 state championship this past year in McGaughhey’s sophomore season.

During the season, he caught 9 passes for 192 yards and 2 touchdowns. He stands at 6’3 224 pounds and would serve well in the Cowboy Back position that Oklahoma State uses quite often for a multitude of responsibilities.

The third offer was another Texas based tight end, Donovan Green out of Dickinson, TX. He is the third 2022 prospect of the group and also holds 30+ offers as a sophomore.

He is a different type of tight end at 6’4 210 pounds. He caught 34 passes for 615 yards and 5 touchdowns his sophomore year. He was named a first team all-district selection as a sophomore as well as a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American.

He is currently ranked as the number 1 tight end in the country according to several major recruiting services.

The fourth offer handed out in the last 24 hours was to 2023 wide receiver/cornerback, Jacobe Johnson. Johnson is an in state product at Mustang Highschool.

This is the first offer for Johnson in his recruitment and one that he is very excited about. He told me right after his offer that “My reaction to it was crazy. I was very very excited because of how big an offer it was just as a freshman and I can really see myself being a OSU Cowboy.” He also added that his relationship with the coaches is strong and that “we’re growing together I’ve been keeping in touch and it’s been good all the way through.”

As a freshman, Johnson is already 6’3. He is a dual sports athlete, playing basketball at a high level as well. He will certainly be a guy to monitor and keep your eye on moving forward. 

