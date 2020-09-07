Logan Nobles Off to Great Start and Attitude and Actions Prove Competitiveness

BIXBY -- I tried hard to connect with Oklahoma State offensive line pledge Logan Nobles. The 42-35 Bixby win over Jenks was far from my first rodeo with the powerhourse programs in the Tulsa-area. I know how wins and losses cut deep for those schools, so I was over there by Jenks as head coach Keith Riggs was talking to his players after the hard fought loss. Then when they broke up before I could get in front of Logan Nobles big No. 79 was leading the way toward the southeast corner gate and to the buses.

"I was frustrated and wasn't in the best mood," Nobles said of his departure from Lee Snider Stadium after the loss to Bixby. "We looked at it (video) on Saturday and looking back on it, I didn't think I played that well, but I played better than I thought I did."

Nobles ready to go in for the start of the second half. Robert Allen - Pokes Report publisher

Actually, Nobles played pretty well and tied up a pair of Bixby's best defensive linemen most of the night. The 6-7, 278-pound Nobles is not only big, but he is athletic and has good feet for both run blocking and pass protection.

The loss to the Spartans, who beat Jenks 57-7 last season in a game played at Jenks, was really close and the Trojans actually jumped out and led 21-7 at one point in the early second quarter. Bixby scored three touchdowns in the final three minutes of the first half to go up 28-21. In the second half a lot of onlookers thought Jenks might roll over and it would get out of hand. Winners the first week against a good Springdale Har-Ber team from Arkansas, Jenks is better.

"I feel good, it was great to beat Har-Ber in that first game, and it is good to be back playing. In game two I think we showed our coaches that we are going to compete. We showed that we won't give in and that we have a team that will fight to the end."

Nobles (nearest) tries to torque a Bixby Spartan defensive lineman wanting to rush the passer. Robert Allen - Pokes Report publisher

Now this week the game that gets looked forward to all year, every year with the Backyard Bowl. I still like to call it the Backyard Brawl, but political correctness won out. The difference this year is the game won't be played at the University of Tulsa's Chapman Stadium. Nobles is already fired up for the battle between friends and neighbors.

"Union week, yes sir. I'm very excited. It's my senior year and we have them coming to our house. I don't think they have played here at Jenks since 1969 or maybe it's 1985. I'm not sure. I just know it is going to be fun to play them here this time."

Nobles did tell me that all is well with his commitment to Oklahoma State.

"Yes sir, I talk to Coach Dickey and he calls me before every game and tells me he is watching. I hear from Coach Gundy at least once a week and yes, everything is good with that. I'm committed to being a Cowboy."

Now this week Nobles is committed to getting back on the winning side and doing it against Jenks' arch-rival. The Trojans lead the Backyard Bowl series 34-21 over Union.