Cowboy Commits Move Up In The Rankings

Marshall Levenson

Last week I wrote about how one the major recruiting sites, 247Sports, reranked the transfers coming into Oklahoma State in the 2020 class. Well with it being the third Wednesday of the month, a fresh batch of 2021 rankings has come out, affecting all of the 2021 Cowboy commitments and targets.

The biggest riser of the group was Muskogee safety Ty Williams. Prior to today, Williams was ranked as the #620 prospect in the nation but has moved all the way up to #235 and the #31 safety, a bump of 385 spots nationally. This massive boost has put Williams into the middle of 4 star status.

The next biggest jump was an obvious one in my mind, Red Oak cornerback Raymond Gay. Yesterday Gay was unranked nationally but now sits at #845 overall and #74 at his position. This ranks Gay as a 3 star but considering he wasnt ranked, this is a huge jump.

The newest commitment, Collin Oliver remained a 4 star in the newest update in rankings and is rated as the best recruit in the Cowboys 2021 class so far. Oliver is listed as the #13 inside linebacker in the country, although he projects as more of an outside linebacker.

Kolbe Fields, outside linebacker out of Archbishop Rummel in Metairie, LA, saw a slight increase in his overall rating, moving from an 84 to an 85. He is currently ranked as #58 OLB in the nation. I am of the opinion that Fields is the typical recruit that outplays his ranking in almost every way. I love his film and believe he is much better than #58.

Frisco Lone Star running back Jaden Nixon’s rating stayed put at 88 and not too far out from 4 star status. His production was stunted due to an All American at wide receiver for Lone Star last year but Nixon is primed to take over the face of the offense and is in line for a huge senior season. I expect for Nixon to end up as a 4 star come signing day in January.

