Elite 2021 Texas Defensive End Includes Oklahoma State in Top 7

Oklahoma State has found themselves in a great position with yet another elite prospect, this time on the defensive side of the ball.

2021 Mansfield Legacy defensive end, David Abiara has included Oklahoma State in his top 7 group of schools, he announced on Twitter Friday afternoon.

In his list, he also included Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Texas A & M, Baylor, and Oklahoma. A trend that I have started to notice that fans should be very pleased with is the amount of recruits that have Oklahoma State in their top list with some of the top recruiting programs in the country.

This is the second recruit I have seen this week that has put out a public list of schools that included Alabama and LSU with Oklahoma State in the same list, the other being offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts.

Abiara is a 6’4 248 pound defensive end that has the body frame to add muscle and body mass when he gets into a college weight and conditioning program. One of the biggest things I like about Abiara is that he has the ability to play in multiple different fronts on the defensive line, giving him more opportunity to see the field.

One thing that Abiara has also shown on film is that his hands are violent when engaging with blockers and he is able to use his strength to rip past them, working to get to the ball carrier or quarterback. In the Big 12 it is very important to get to the quarterback with nearly every team having explosive playmakers.

In his junior season, Abiara totaled 21 tackles, 12 of which were for a loss, and also displayed his destruction by adding 6 sacks.

Abiara would be a huge get for this cycle if the staff were able to do it. With the defense the Cowboys will be putting in the field in 2020, the production will be among the best in the country, regardless of conference. If this happens like it should, recruits will take notice and will see the appeal of playing in Stillwater.

With the level of recruiting Oklahoma State seems to be putting themselves in, they seem to be on the verge of one of my favorite sayings in all of recruiting. “We don’t rebuild, we reload.”