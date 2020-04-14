Spring Scoping: Pokes Can Be Choosy When it Comes to 2021 Defensive Ends

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State comes into the 2020 season with sex scholarship defensive ends already on campus and none of them are seniors. It is important to point out that two of them are juniors, so this calls is important to pick up some players at the position, but the Cowboys can afford to be choosy. It is a good position to be in.

They have issued offers to at least 11 defensive end prospects including some players that could qualify as defensive ends or linebackers. Two have committed elsewhere, Ethan Downs to Oklahoma and David Abiara to Notre Dame.

All the others are in play, but there are some big-time prospects in there, so my guess is they have others on the board, but are waiting for the COVID-19 to subside and see if they can get some of these prospects on campus for visits.

One that has been on campus multiple times and that they have a solid opportunity with is Collin Oliver. Oliver is one of those tweener players between defensive end and linebacker and follows in the footsteps of his predecessor at Edmond Santa Fe in Trace Ford.

The Facts: Oliver is 6-2, 221-pounds and speedy with a 4.6 in the forty. He also has a 35-inch vertical and can bench 315 and squat 475 pounds. Plenty of attention as he recently celebrated a top eight that included Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Iowa State, Nebraska, Mississippi, TCU, Texas Tech, and Utah.

Colin Oliver's graphic detailing his top eight schools on Twitter. Twitter (cloliver25)

He has 18 offers in all with Missouri and Oregon coming in most recent.

The Stats: Last season he had 30 tackles, two sacks, one interception and three fumbles forced. He missed some of the season, but he is a real deal talent

Our Take: Our take is Oliver is a two level defender. You hear two gap defender all the time. My use of two level defender is to reflect the hybrid caliber players that are good enough to play at two levels. Oliver can easily play defensive end and will get bigger and stronger. As it is he is capable enough of slivering off of blocks to play end. He is fast enough and athletic enough in coverage to play linebacker, which makes him a top talent for a hybrid position similar to the "Leo" end at Oklahoma State. The bonus is he has a high football IQ. We are used to seeing this out of Santa Fe in players that play for the Wolves defensive coordinator Chris Rose.

Shemar Turner is a big-time prospect out of DeSoto, Texas and Oklahoma State would be lucky to get in deep on this one.

The Facts: The 6-3 1/2, 260-pound Turner is powerful and his scholarship offer list reads like a who's who in college football. Right now, it is believed that Alabama, Baylor, Texas, Oklahoma, and Texas A & M are at the top but the list also includes Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State. Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, TCU, and others.

Shemar Turner is a sure tackler when he gets to a target. Texas Football Magazine

Our buddy Greg Powers at Texas Football Magazine believes he could end up playing multiple positions and be both a defensive end and a tackle. He certainly can fit with a three-man front. It is amazing because Powers and your's truly had some of the same observations in evaluation.

The Stats: Last season he had 47 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and a touchdown on an interception.

Our Take: He is relentless and can engulf a quarterback or ball carrier. He has uncanny quickness for his size. He has a good football IQ and finds the football well. Greg Powers and I both used the word "purpose" in describing his ability to get to the ball and finish.

I really like Landyn Watson from Hutto.

The Facts: He has been on the Oklahoma State campus and seemed to really like it. His list is extensive with over 30 offers including Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech (visit set June 19), Arkansas, Baylor, Michigan, Penn State, LSU, Colorado, Houston, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Mississippi, Purdue, SMU, and TCU. Powers of Texas Football says he plays above his listed size, which is 6-3, 235-pounds as an off front (3-man) end but he projects as an even front end or edge rusher. High motor, plays well against the run, tackles well.

The Stats: Last season he was the District 11-5A Defensive Lineman of the Year with 50 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two fumbles forced, four fumbles recovered and two scoops and scores. He was All-District as a sophomore with 55 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one fumble forced and one recovered. He was the District 19-5A Newcomer of the Year as a freshman with 38 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and five sacks.

Our Take: Another potential two level defender as I believe he is athletic enough to play some linebacker. He is gap sound and assignment sound, which I love. He is an excellent pursuer, which is why he grades out so well against the run. He does a great job of seeing target and playing through target. No chance for the player he is after.