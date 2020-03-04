With The Dead Period Over, OSU Recruiting Getting Ready To Kick Into High Gear

As you all may have noticed, the entire month of February was an NCAA football recruiting dead period, meaning prospects could not- visit campus. Well, now that we are in the month of March, that dead period is now over, which means one thing: recruiting is about to kick into high gear here in Stillwater.

Oklahoma State’s recruiting so far in the class of 2021 has shown that this year may be different than recruiting in previous years. I, personally, am very excited for the next few weeks/months to see who Mike Gundy and staff are bringing to campus and what may transpire from it.

Even with just two junior day events and a few short weeks of hosting recruits prior to February, there have been some very big names on campus that have given back great results and feedback.

The biggest recruiting tool that will be used this spring is the schedule of spring practices and the spring game being held on April 18th. Recruits will be allowed to attend every practice as well as the spring game, which I’m sure will be packed with recruits.

This is the time of year where lots of high schools will be going on spring break, which is a popular time for recruits to visit campuses.

There are lots of coaches, staff, and analysts in the West Endzone that are excited for recruiting this year, but I’m not sure that there is anyone more pumped up than the head man himself, Mike Gundy.

Gundy has recently shown a determinism to go after blue chip recruits, high 4 star and 5 star prospects. Gundy has offered several blue chip recruits in every class but one thing that seems to be different is his level of pursuit for this recruiting class.

I believe you will see more visits from these big names to Stillwater, both unofficial and official visits, which start in April.

As a staff, there is an understanding that the current roster and players in the locker room have a chance to do something special in the 2020 season and that energy and enthusiasm is bleeding over to recruiting.

The biggest weapon Oklahoma State has in recruiting this year is something I’m sure people have thought about but may not have appreciated as much as they should: Tylan Wallace and Chuba Hubbard deciding to stay for one more year.

If those guys leave, the recruiting hype on campus is most likely completely different, but thankfully for the Cowboys, that is not the case. It is almost unquantifiable how beneficial it is to have recruits walk in to the building and see the best running back in the country and one of the best wide receivers in the country sitting in the locker room. Recruits love seeing elite players, because that is the position they want to be in.

With spring practices, official visits, and elite prospects high on OSU to this point, the next few months will be very exciting for coaches, fans, and prospects. To stay updated, check back daily to Pokes Report and follow @MarshallLevy14, @RAllenGoPokes, and @ZLancaster91 on twitter!