Cowboy Football Shoots for Another Great Cowboy/Junior Day and Visit Weekend

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State football has a busy weekend leading up to the Feb. 5 signing day next Wednesday as the Cowboys do have room for all four of the initial scholarships that they can still give. We are counting DeSoto, Texas cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, West Virginia offensive line transfer Josh Sills, and Arkansas defensive line transfer Collin Clay as three more initials to go with the 17 high school players and the one junior college signee to add up to 21. We now know that Iowa Central Community College inside linebacker Lamont Bishop is committed and set to sign on Wednesday. That leaves three spots.

This weekend the Cowboys are entertaining two official visitors to go with another Cowboy/Junior Day on Saturday. The official visitors are Christian Holmes, a cornerback from Missouri and a graduate transfer that would arrive in May, and San Francisco City College quarterback Ethan Bullock is a little bit of a surprise visitor, but Oklahoma State needs some numbers at the position with only two scholarship quarterbacks currently enrolled.

Bullock posted news of his official visit on his Twitter account.

Bullock (6-4, 215), originally out of Winter Park High School in Maitland, FL, committed to South Dakota State out of high school and transferred after red-shirting his freshman season.

As a sophomore this past season in nine games, Bullock threw for 1,468 yards on 113 of 192 passing with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He split duties with fellow sophomore quarterback Jacob Cruz who threw for 975 yards.

Christian Holmes celebrates a play against Mississippi. University of Missouri Athletics

Originally out of McNair High School in Atlanta, Ga., the 6-1 1/2, 185-pound Holmes announced his transfer a little over a week ago. Holmes played in all 12 games for Missouri last season and started four of those. He finished with 29 tackles, 24 unassisted, 3.0 tackles for loss, and four passes defended. His best season was 2018 as he had 36 tackles and two interceptions.

He started against Oklahoma State in the 2018 Autozone Liberty Bowl that the Cowboys won over the Tigers 38-33. Holmes had six tackles, five of those unassisted, and he defended a pass.

As for the Junior Day on Saturday, expect the Cowboys to have another 35-40 players from the 2021 and 2022 classes, maybe even a 2023 prospect or two.

There are several prospects out of talent-rich Duncanville High School expected including robust offensive line prospects Savion Byrd and Cameron Williams.

Byrd is 6-5 1/2, 290 pounds and has been offered by the likes of Oklahoma State, LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Oregon and at least 15 others. He is a 2021 prospect.

Williams is a 6-6, 320 pound tackle that is in the class of 2022. He also has a bevy of offers including Oklahoma State, Auburn, LSU, and Oregon.

Defensive end Omari Abor (6-4, 230) and a 2022 prospect that also plays hoops and has offers from the likes of Oklahoma State, Alabama, Georgia, and Washington is expected and safety Jadarius Thurby, a 2021 Duncanville Panthers standout. He has five offers and last season made 75 total tackles with 11 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

Several running backs are on the guest list and Oklahoma State on Friday offered a running back from Kansas.

Lawrence High Schools. Devin Neal reported an offer from the Cowboys on Friday. The 6-1, 196 pound member of the 2021 class has offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa, and Nebraska too. He is a three-sport athlete also playing basketball and baseball.

While we don't think Neal will be there, Beggs, Okla. running back C.J. Brown, a 2022 prospect should be. Brown is already 6-1, 180 and had 1,184-yards and seven touchdowns last season on just 105 carries. Nebraska has offered Brown.

Tulsa Union's A.J. Green is a speedster that has a personal best of 10.38 seconds in the 100 meters and won the gold in the event last school year. He is a 2021 prospect that is 5-11, 190 pounds and has a bunch of offers including Oklahoma State, Baylor, Iowa State, Nebraska, and Texas A & M.

Perhaps the top rated running back prospect on Saturday is Tavierre Dunlap of Austin Del Valle High School in Texas. The 6-0, 196-pound runner had 1,341-yards and 20 touchdowns last season and rushed for 1,449-yards and 17 touchdowns as a sophomore. His offer list is extensive including the Cowboys.

A prospect due in this weekend for the Junior Day that I have seen on video and fell in love with is Chaz Clemons, a safety and receiver out of El Paso Pebble Hills High School. He is 6-2, 185 and rocks people with is hits. A player after my heart with those bone jarring tackles. He is a 2021 class member.

Pokes Report will have a full rundown on the Junior Day and follow the official visits of both Holmes and Bullock over the weekend.