Cowboy Recruiting Notebook: Friday May 22nd

Oklahoma State fans should be very pleased with how Mike Gundy and staff have been showing up in the recruiting department as of late and I have a feeling the excitement will not be slowing down any time soon.

One of my favorite prospects in this class and one that has a close relationship to Oklahoma State will be committing in two days.

Quentin Moore, the #1 tight end in the junior college ranks announced yesterday on Twitter that he will be committing on May 24th at 4 P.M. Moore’s father, Mark Moore was a two time All American in the secondary for the Cowboys in the 80’s.

Oklahoma State was one of the first to throw their hat in the ring during his freshman season at Independence C.C. The two schools to watch here are the family tie in Oklahoma State and the hometown school Washington, where he was raised.

The staff also spent some time this week evaluating some 2022 prospects and extending some offers.

The first of the offers was Collins Hill, GA dual threat quarterback Sam Horn. Horn already holds 11 offers and looks to be one of the top dual threat QBs in his class.

Horn is an interesting prospect because he is also being nationally recruited on the baseball diamond. One of the schools that have offered him for baseball: Oklahoma State. “I’m excited because they offered me in baseball a while back and I’ve already been up there and I really like it.”

Horn said he spoke with Coach Tim Rattay for about 20 minutes when he received his offer and said they spoke about how he could come in and play both football and baseball for the Cowboys.

The second offer the staff sent out in the past few days was Landon Dean, a defensive end and tight end from Frontenac, KS. Oklahoma State is Dean’s 3rd offer with the first two coming Big 12 foes Iowa State and Kansas State.

Dean, 6’4 and 230 pounds, is disruptive coming off of the edge and is also used as a tight end where he shows off some speed and athleticism. Only being a sophomore it is not clear what position he will stick at but Oklahoma State saw value in him either way.