Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Cowboy Recruiting Notebook: Friday May 22nd

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State fans should be very pleased with how Mike Gundy and staff have been showing up in the recruiting department as of late and I have a feeling the excitement will not be slowing down any time soon.

One of my favorite prospects in this class and one that has a close relationship to Oklahoma State will be committing in two days.

Quentin Moore, the #1 tight end in the junior college ranks announced yesterday on Twitter that he will be committing on May 24th at 4 P.M. Moore’s father, Mark Moore was a two time All American in the secondary for the Cowboys in the 80’s.

Oklahoma State was one of the first to throw their hat in the ring during his freshman season at Independence C.C. The two schools to watch here are the family tie in Oklahoma State and the hometown school Washington, where he was raised.

The staff also spent some time this week evaluating some 2022 prospects and extending some offers.

The first of the offers was Collins Hill, GA dual threat quarterback Sam Horn. Horn already holds 11 offers and looks to be one of the top dual threat QBs in his class.

Horn is an interesting prospect because he is also being nationally recruited on the baseball diamond. One of the schools that have offered him for baseball: Oklahoma State. “I’m excited because they offered me in baseball a while back and I’ve already been up there and I really like it.”

Horn said he spoke with Coach Tim Rattay for about 20 minutes when he received his offer and said they spoke about how he could come in and play both football and baseball for the Cowboys.

The second offer the staff sent out in the past few days was Landon Dean, a defensive end and tight end from Frontenac, KS. Oklahoma State is Dean’s 3rd offer with the first two coming Big 12 foes Iowa State and Kansas State.

Dean, 6’4 and 230 pounds, is disruptive coming off of the edge and is also used as a tight end where he shows off some speed and athleticism. Only being a sophomore it is not clear what position he will stick at but Oklahoma State saw value in him either way. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LIVE THREAD: TaylorMade Driving Relief With Fowler and Wolff

TaylorMade Driving Relief with Oklahoma State favorites Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff

Marshall Levenson

by

Marshall Levenson

SEC Votes to Resume Voluntary In-Person Athletics Activities

In a move that many people expected, the SEC has voted to resume voluntary in-person athletics activities beginning June 8.

Zach Lancaster

Jeffrey Carroll Signs With Italian Club De'Longhi Treviso

Former Oklahoma State standout has signed a contract with De'Longhi Treviso of the Lega Basket Serie A after a solid season this past year with Bergamo

Zach Lancaster

Desmond Howards Names Chuba Hubbard As Heisman Favorite

ESPN's Desmond Howard said today that Oklahoma State's star running back is his favorite to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy

Marshall Levenson

Big 12 Presidents to Meet Friday, Rob Glass Updates Conditioning and Talks Work to Do for Athlete's Return

Big 12 Presidents could vote and Oklahoma State strength coach Rob Glass will be ready for training to begin.

Robert Allen

2021 Pokes Report Recruiting Hot List: Running Back

A.J. Green, Tavierre Dunlap, Alton McCaskill, and Cam'Ron Valdez for running back at Oklahoma State

Pokes Report Staff

Smith Earns State’s Highest Honor; Named Oklahoma Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Inductee

Oklahoma State wrestling coach and Olympic gold medalist, John Smith, is finally being inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame

Pokes Report Staff

Oklahoma State Named in Top 11 for No. 25 Ranked 2021 Prospect

Oklahoma State made the cut to land the No. 25 overall prospect in the 2021 class, Langston Love, who also happens to be from the same school as 2020 signee Cade Cunningham: Montverde Academy.

Zach Lancaster

Hubbard and Gray Named Oklahoma State Athletes of the Year, Vie for Big 12 Honors May 28

Chuba Hubbard and Vivian Gray take Oklahoma State Athlete of the Year honors and could be Big 12 Athlete of the Year

Pokes Report Staff

NCAA Division I Council Votes to Approve Voluntary Workouts June 1

The NCAA Division I Council voted Wednesday to approve voluntary student-athlete workouts beginning June 1.

Zach Lancaster