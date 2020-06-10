Three in One Day is Rare, but this was Really Cluster of Five

STILLWATER -- There is no doubt that recruiting success can come in bunches. Oklahoma State has seen February, May, June. August, and December as months were they have racked up multiple commitments from talented players in past recruiting seasons. Current Cowboys like Chuba Hubbard committed in May on Mother's Day, receiver Tylan Wallace and his brother Tracin pledged on March 29 back in 2016. Later that same year, quarterback Spencer Sanders pledged a complete year ahead of time in the 2018 recruiting class on Oct. 1, 2016. Those would all be Orange Letter Days in Oklahoma State recruiting, but so will June 10, 2020.

I know it is debatable based on who you believe in football recruiting evaluation. I know it sounds very stuck up, but I don't believe anybody other than many coaches and myself. That said, the folks at ESPN have the Green twins, Blaine and Bryson, both rated as four-star recruits.

Two other recruiting networks have them split, one a four-star, the other a three. It makes no sense when their measurements, physical testing, and their football statistics are almost identical. Watch them play on video and take away the jersey number and other than Blaine being slightly bigger (about five-pounds) you couldn't tell them apart. They are both legit four-star prospects.

Oklahoma State associate head coach, offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Kasey Dunn has to be elated. Cornerbacks coach Tim Duffie has to be really happy too.

On the same day, Braswell (Little Elm, Texas) High School two-way player Cam Smith is committed. The 6-2, 170-pound Smith is dynamite in football and pops out on the video. He is a 200-meter sprinter, long jumper, triple jumper, and relay participant in track and field. I would grade him out as a four-star.

Now, truth be told this being a huge day is kind of a misnomer as the Green twins were first to commit almost two weeks ago. Smith was about a week ago, and more recent were Norman wide receiver Jaden Bray (last Saturday) and Makael Smith (Sunday). Truth be told they both committed last week. It is the commitment videos and graphics that bunch it all up. At least it did with these five.

No problem, and our philosophy here at Pokes Report and with Sports Illustrated/Maven under John Garcia Jr., who heads up football recruiting coverage is the prospects get to break their own news. It is there announcement after all. We want to be second, within seconds, and with the most information and news on the commitments. We feel pretty good.

By the way, if you are looking for another recruiting commitment day that could measure up with June 10 and the trio of Blaine and Bryson Green and Cam Smith. My choices are March 29, 2016 with Tracin and Tylan Wallace or May 31, 2012 with the defensive duo if tackle Vincent Taylor and safety Jordan Sterns. That was a good recruiting day.

Vincent Taylor was hard to deal with as he went on to play in the NFL and is now with the Buffalo Bills. Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

For a week, how about the offensive line recruiting starting June 15 with Joe Michalski, June 17 with Cole Birmingham, June 18 with Preston Wilson, and finally on June 20 Taylor Miterko. Four offensive linemen in six days for then offensive line coach Josh Henson.