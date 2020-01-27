Cowboys Likely Won't Sign Running Back in 2020 Class

STILLWATER -- There were two commitments made by high school running backs this weekend that leave the Cowboys without a back in the 2020 class, except for multiple position athlete Zach Middleton out of Bishop Kelley in Tulsa.

Oklahoma State was working hard on recruiting Corey Wren, the 5-9, 170-pound scat back out of John Curtis High School in New Orleans, La. Wren had Oklahoma State in his final five along with Oklahoma, TCU, Louisville, and he picked Florida State on Sunday. Wren was going to visit Oklahoma State next weekend, Jan. 31.

The top target for the Cowboys at running back had been Lancaster, Texas running back Kevontre Bradford. The 5-11, 193-pound all-purpose back had 28 offers and Oklahoma State was in the thick of the battle, but Bradford had a visit this weekend to newly crowned national champion LSU. The Tigers had their back declare early for the NFL while the Cowboys have Chuba Hubbard back and that may have been the combination that swayed Bradford to commit to the Tigers on Sunday as he left his official visit.

With Hubbard back and the Cowboys have L.D. Brown, promising junior college red-shirt Dezmon Jackson, who at 6-0, 203-pounds averaged 7.5-yard per carry and rushed for 1,216-yards and 13 touchdowns overall for Huchinson Community College. Then there is also developing high school red-shirt Deondrick Glass, not to mention walk-ons Micah Cooper and M'bari Snoddy. Cooper actually earned his way into meaningful carries last season.

There is no reason to take any backs that don't project to be able to perform at less than what is expected at the running back position at Oklahoma State.

A name for the 2021 class that stands out and becomes very important is Cam'Ron Valdez of Rockdale High School in Texas. The 5-9, 185-pound Valdez had 183 carries this past season for 1,699-yards with 24 touchdowns. He is an Oklahoma State caliber running back that was in Stillwater for an unofficial visit for the Cowboy Day/Junior Day on Saturday, Jan. 18. He would be a good running back to add in what Oklahoma State is calling their GOAT recruiting class of 2021 with the 21 symbolizing Barry Sanders.

There is also the option in the 2021 class of taking multiple running backs in that class.