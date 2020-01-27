Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Cowboys Likely Won't Sign Running Back in 2020 Class

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- There were two commitments made by high school running backs this weekend that leave the Cowboys without a back in the 2020 class, except for multiple position athlete Zach Middleton out of Bishop Kelley in Tulsa. 

Oklahoma State was working hard on recruiting Corey Wren, the 5-9, 170-pound scat back out of John Curtis High School in New Orleans, La. Wren had Oklahoma State in his final five along with Oklahoma, TCU, Louisville, and he picked Florida State on Sunday. Wren was going to visit Oklahoma State next weekend, Jan. 31. 

The top target for the Cowboys at running back had been Lancaster, Texas running  back Kevontre Bradford. The 5-11, 193-pound all-purpose back had 28 offers and Oklahoma State was in the thick of the battle, but Bradford had a visit this weekend to newly crowned national champion LSU. The Tigers had their back declare early for the NFL while the Cowboys have Chuba Hubbard back and that may have been the combination that swayed Bradford to commit to the Tigers on Sunday as he left his official visit.

With Hubbard back and the Cowboys have L.D. Brown, promising junior college red-shirt Dezmon Jackson, who at 6-0, 203-pounds averaged 7.5-yard per carry and rushed for 1,216-yards and 13 touchdowns overall for Huchinson Community College. Then there is also developing high school red-shirt Deondrick Glass, not to mention walk-ons Micah Cooper and M'bari Snoddy. Cooper actually earned his way into meaningful carries last season. 

There is no reason to take any backs that don't project to be able to perform at less than what is expected at the running back position at Oklahoma State.

A name for the 2021 class that stands out and becomes very important is Cam'Ron Valdez of Rockdale High School in Texas. The 5-9, 185-pound Valdez had 183 carries this past season for 1,699-yards with 24 touchdowns. He is an Oklahoma State caliber running back that was in Stillwater for an unofficial visit for the Cowboy Day/Junior Day on Saturday, Jan. 18. He would be a good running back to add in what Oklahoma State is calling their GOAT recruiting class of 2021 with the 21 symbolizing Barry Sanders. 

There is also the option in the 2021 class of taking multiple running backs in that class.  

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowgirls Upset in ITA Kickoff by Ohio State in Down to the Wire Dual

In a battle of ranked teams in women's tennis it was the Ohio State Buckeyes that upset Oklahoma State in Stillwater

Robert Allen

Pokes Notch a Pair of Upsets to Top No. 16 Iowa State

Oklahoma State recorded two upsets against Iowa State to secure the dual win over the Cyclones.

Pokes Report Staff

Good to Go Unnoticed? A.J. Green Did as a Corner in the Senior Bowl

Oklahoma State's A.J. Green flashed his cover skills for the NFL as a cornerback for the South in the 2020 Senior Bowl.

Robert Allen

by

Orange Tuono

Cowboys Finally Snap Losing Streak With Win Over Aggies

The 73-62 win comes against Texas A&M in College Station as apart of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Cowboys were in control for nearly the entire game and held a considerable lead for about the last 16 minutes, including holding a 21 point lead mid second half.

Marshall Levenson

by

Mojo52

Editorial: When Should Boynton Say When on Seniors?

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton may need to consider a youth movement.

Robert Allen

by

scottsdalepoke

Pokes Offer 2020 Four-Star Guard

Mike Boynton and Co. extend an offer to a four-star guard Donovan Williams out of Nebraska. Plus, an updated look at the scholarship situation.

Zach Lancaster

Can OSU build momentum?

It's back to the Big 12 for OSU, seeing a conference win

John Helsley

Allen and Levenson Top 5 Cowboys Need to Step Up to Help Create Banner 2020 Season

Pokes Report's Robert Allen and Marshall Levenson each pick five Cowboys that could make a difference in the 2020 season.

Robert Allen

by

Orange Tuono

Wallace More than a Silent Partner with Chuba's Statement

Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace talks about his knee rehab and the promise that teammate Chuba Hubbard made for next season.

Robert Allen

Recruiting Continues with Three Official Visitors and Looking for Top Walk-ons

Oklahoma State football has three official visitors this weekend and a special day for walk-on candidates.

Robert Allen

by

Robert N. Allen