SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Oklahoma State Sends Out Four New Offers In The 2022 Class

Marshall Levenson

Now that September 1st has come, the class of 2022 recruiting cycle is in full motion. Late last night, the Oklahoma State recruiting staff sent out five new offers, all to prospects in the class of 2022. 

The first of the four offers was Jarred Kerr, an offensive weapon out of Lexington, Texas. Kerr, who is listed as a wide receiver by some was a fantastic running back last season for Lexington. Kerr ran for 1,375 yards and 19 touchdowns while also accounting for 55 tackles and three interceptions on the defensive side of the ball. 

These numbers came after Kerr only played in seven games last season but still managed to win the Texas District 8-3A-II Overall MVP. As his junior year approaches, he is set up to produce monster numbers. He currently holds 13 offers, 11 of which are power five teams. 

The second of the four names also hails from Texas in Garland safety Chace Biddle. Biddle, who is 6'0 and 190 pounds has a great frame and build to play the safety position at the next level. 

He is currently ranked as a top 100 prospect in his class by several recruiting sites. Biddle has an impressive list of offers, totaling 15 which includes Texas, LSU, Alabama, and others. He also happens to be a two-sport athlete in football and track and field.

The third offer was to a prospect all the way in Tennessee in Germantown's Kody Jones. 

Jones, 6'0 and 180 pounds is also listed as a four star prospect which has earned him 20 total offers. He does not have a set position as he is listed as an athlete in his recruiting profiles which fits the mold Oklahoma State has been recruiting for the past two cycles. They love versatility and Kody Jones brings that to the table. 

The fourth offer for the 2022 class yesterday was sent out to St. Louis, Missouri cornerback Cameron Epps. 

Epps is a fantastic looking prospect at the cornerback position, standing at 6'3 and weighing in at 180 pounds. Oklahoma State was Epps' fifth offer of his recruiting process so the Cowboys jumping in early should pay off well. 

Epps might be the kind of defensive back that could move back to safety as he continues to grow and put on some more weight. 

The Cowboy recruiting staff also threw in an early 2023 offer last night to Cayden Fortson, a cornerback from Sabine, Texas. 

Fortson is one of the biggest up and coming names coming out of Texas right now. I was able to watch him at the Under Armour camp just a few weeks ago where he showed his athleticism and ball skills.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Back to a Scrimmage After Four-Day Weekend

Chuba Hubbard was a highlight as Oklahoma State continued practice with a Monday scrimmage.

Robert Allen

by

TuskaPoke

Cornerback Position Shows a Lot of Promise for 2020

Even with some turnover from the 2019 season, the Oklahoma State cornerbacks room shows a lot of promise for 2020.

Zach Lancaster

Mike Boynton on Social Injustice

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/basketball/mike-boynton-social-injustice-jacob-blake-shooting-pokes-cowboys

Zach Lancaster

Get Ready to See Brennan Presley on Saturdays

Oklahoma State true freshman Brennan Presley has already made an impact in Stillwater in the short few months he's been on campus.

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Biggest Question Surrounding Ranked Big 12 Teams Entering 2020

We look at the biggest question each Big 12 team ranked in the preseason polls have entering the 2020 season

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Braydon Johnson Is Prepared for an Increased Role in 2020

Oklahoma State redshirt junior receiver Braydon Johnson blasted onto the scene for the Cowboys late in the 2019 season. That, combined with his speed and offseason work, Johnson is ready for an increased role in 2020.

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Oklahoma State Announces Name, Image, Likeness Partnership with INFLCR

Oklahoma State announced a 5-year branding name, image and likeness partnership with INFLCR

Marshall Levenson

by

Grumble

Spencer Sanders Continues Progressing Toward Second Season with Lots of Development

Spencer Sanders has improved as a quarterback and his head coach Mike Gundy believes that.

Robert Allen

by

ZachLancaster

Oklahoma State Season Opener Game Time Announced

Oklahoma State season opener against Tulsa gets the prime time treatment and will air on either ESPN or ESPNU

Zach Lancaster

by

Grumble

2022 Oklahoma State Recruits Post And React To Newest Graphics And Communication For #LetsRide22

2022 Oklahoma State Recruits Post And React To Newest Graphics And Communication For #LetsRide22 now that full time communication is allowed for juniors

Marshall Levenson