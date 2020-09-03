Oklahoma State Sends Out Four New Offers In The 2022 Class

Now that September 1st has come, the class of 2022 recruiting cycle is in full motion. Late last night, the Oklahoma State recruiting staff sent out five new offers, all to prospects in the class of 2022.

The first of the four offers was Jarred Kerr, an offensive weapon out of Lexington, Texas. Kerr, who is listed as a wide receiver by some was a fantastic running back last season for Lexington. Kerr ran for 1,375 yards and 19 touchdowns while also accounting for 55 tackles and three interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.

These numbers came after Kerr only played in seven games last season but still managed to win the Texas District 8-3A-II Overall MVP. As his junior year approaches, he is set up to produce monster numbers. He currently holds 13 offers, 11 of which are power five teams.

The second of the four names also hails from Texas in Garland safety Chace Biddle. Biddle, who is 6'0 and 190 pounds has a great frame and build to play the safety position at the next level.

He is currently ranked as a top 100 prospect in his class by several recruiting sites. Biddle has an impressive list of offers, totaling 15 which includes Texas, LSU, Alabama, and others. He also happens to be a two-sport athlete in football and track and field.

The third offer was to a prospect all the way in Tennessee in Germantown's Kody Jones.

Jones, 6'0 and 180 pounds is also listed as a four star prospect which has earned him 20 total offers. He does not have a set position as he is listed as an athlete in his recruiting profiles which fits the mold Oklahoma State has been recruiting for the past two cycles. They love versatility and Kody Jones brings that to the table.

The fourth offer for the 2022 class yesterday was sent out to St. Louis, Missouri cornerback Cameron Epps.

Epps is a fantastic looking prospect at the cornerback position, standing at 6'3 and weighing in at 180 pounds. Oklahoma State was Epps' fifth offer of his recruiting process so the Cowboys jumping in early should pay off well.

Epps might be the kind of defensive back that could move back to safety as he continues to grow and put on some more weight.

The Cowboy recruiting staff also threw in an early 2023 offer last night to Cayden Fortson, a cornerback from Sabine, Texas.

Fortson is one of the biggest up and coming names coming out of Texas right now. I was able to watch him at the Under Armour camp just a few weeks ago where he showed his athleticism and ball skills.