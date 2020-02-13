Best Running Back Opportunities in Class of 2021, Not End of 2020

STILLWATER -- You never say never and these days you never know what will wind up in the NCAA Transfer Portal, but for Oklahoma State fans the next names to join the chosen that meet in the running backs room in thew West End Zone of Boone Pickens Stadium under the watchful eyes on the pictures of former Cowboys Terry Miller, Thurman Thomas, Barry Sanders, Dantrell Savage, Kendall Hunter, Keith Toston, and soon-to-be Chuba Hubbard will, barring something unforeseen be from the recruiting class of 2021.

Multiple reports came out on Wednesday including one from our own John Garcia, recruiting editor for Sports Illustrated/Maven. Garcia's story was accurate that Oklahoma State was one of the schools that contacted running back Jordan Simmons, who following the abrupt resignation of Michigan State University head football coach mark Dantonio, did not sign an LOI last week with the Spartans.

Simmons, who is a 6-0, 192-pound running back out of Powder Springs (McEachern), Ga., had been committed to Michigan State since October and took an official visit there in January. Dantonio's resignation allowed him to put the brakes on signing.

Garcia reported that Oklahoma State as well as Virginia, Middle Tennessee, UNC-Charlotte, and Abilene Christian had contacted Simmons.

Our sources confirmed that Oklahoma State makes contact with a lot of prospects between the transfer portal and unsigned recruits, but that this was more of a fishing or information seeking contact.

Right now, Oklahoma State seems committed to using their remaining initial scholarship on a transfer, likely a receiver, and more precisely, LSU grad transfer receiver Dee Anderson.

As far as a running back, Oklahoma State has Chuba Hubbard returning. Really, enough said there. L.D. Brown, Dezmon Jackson, Deondrick Glass, Micah Cooper, and Mbari Snoddy as a running back group for next season.

Cam'Ron Valdez is one of the best 2021 running back prospects in Texas.

The emphasis in recruiting for the 2021 class is high on the running back position with offers made so far to top targets like Cam'Ron Valdez of Rockdale, Texas; Tavierre Dunlap of Del Valle, Texas; Camar Wheaton of Garland (Lakeview Centennial), Texas; L.J. Johnson of Cy-Fair in Cypress, Texas; Brandon Campbell from Lamar Consolidated; and Alton McCaskill of Conroe (Oak Ridge), Texas.

L.J. Johnson of Lakeview Centennial is another top running back prospect in the 2021 class in Texas. Twitter

Outside of Texas the Cowboys have offered Devin Neal of Lawrence, Kansas and Donovan Edwards out of West Bloomfield, Mich. The Cowboys have a close eye on Qwontrell Walker down the street at Stillwater High School.