Oklahoma State Offers Three New Offensive Line Prospects; One '21, Two '22s

Marshall Levenson

Offensive line is one of the more important positions on the recruiting board for the Cowboys for the next two recruiting cycles. 

There are currently two offensive line prospects committed for the Cowboys for the '21 class and none committed for the 2022 class. Charlie Dickey is trying to change that narrative rather quickly as he has been cranking out new offers to worthy prospects in both classes. 

In the past 12 hours, three new offers were sent out, one to a 2021 junior college prospect and two offers to two highly regarded lineman in Texas and Colorado. 

The first offer of the day was Nicholas Jones, a 6'4 285 pound offensive tackle out of East Mississippi C.C. Jones currently holds 11 offers, headlined now by Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, and Louisiana Monroe. 

 

Jones was unranked coming out of high school but is now ranked as a three star prospect and the 8th ranked offensive lineman in the junior college ranks. 

The second offer of the day was Braden Miller, a 6'6 240 pound tackle attending Eaglecrest High School in Aurora, Colorado. 

 

Miller, who is ranked as the 4th best prospect in Colorado, currently holds 10 total offers. The Cowboys are joined by AZ State, Michigan State, Utah, Stanford, Kansas State, Iowa State, Colorado State, Colorado, and Kansas in Millers recruitment so far. 

The third and final Oklahoma State offer sent out on Thursday was another great 2022 prospect, Demetrius "Pancake" Hunter. 

 

Hunter, who is rated as the No. 1 center in the class of 2022, is currently 6'3 and 290 pounds. He attends West Orange-Stark in Orange, Texas. There are currently six other teams that put an offer on the table for Hunter. 

Charlie Dickey brought in a fantastic class for the 2020 cycle and is trying to back it up with another quality group. It is expected that Dickey and staff are looking to bring in 4-5 lineman in this class, with 4 being the most likely. 

