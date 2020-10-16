Cowboys Make Their Move To Flip The Commitment Of A 2021 Linebacker Out Of Texas

Late Thursday night, Oklahoma State made a move to flip an under recruited linebacker out of Austin Westlake High School.

Nick Morris Jr., currently a University of Pennsylvania commit, reported an Oklahoma State offer, his first power five offer. On his Twitter, to this date, he has reported Pennsylvania and Columbia offers.

Harris Jr. tweeted a a public commitment to Pennsylvania in late January but has not reported any movements or updates in his recruitment since.

The linebacker's reported height and weight come in at an impressive 6'3 and 225 pounds.

This is his first season at Austin Westlake, spending his first three years of high school at Fairfield Prep. In only 14 games as Fairfield, Morris Jr. racked up 94 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, and 3 interceptions.

So far in only two games for Westlake, Morris Jr. has created an insane stat line of 18 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, and 5 sacks.

Morris confirmed to me tonight that he began communicating with the Oklahoma State staff about "a week or two ago". So his fast start to this season is certainly what compelled the OSU staff to pull the trigger.

I am not going to make any assumptions about his recruitment as his offer has only been on the table for an hour but in most cases where a late power five offer comes in for an under recruited prospect committed to smaller school, that prospect has a tendency to flip to that new program.

Again, I am not saying this will happen but it has happened many times before. A good example would be the most recent commit for the Cowboys, Silas Barr. Barr was committed to UNT but received his OSU offer and committed nearly immediately.

As information and updates come in on Morris Jr., I will relay that information at the given time.