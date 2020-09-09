SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Oklahoma State 2021 In-state Prospect out of Edmond Memorial

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Mike Boynton and Co. are continuing the search to land a quality in-state prospect in the 2021 class and are hoping it's out of Edmond.

Edmond Memorial point guard Sean Pedulla took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to announce an offer from Oklahoma State.

Along with Oklahoma State, Pedulla has received multiple offers from Colorado State, Louisiana Tech, Minnesota, Samford, SMU, St. Louis, Texas State, Troy, Tulsa, Virginia Tech and Wofford.

Pedulla is the fourth in-state offer for Oklahoma State and Boynton and Co. joining Kingfisher duo Bijan Cortes and Matthew Stone and four-star guard out of Heritage Hall in Oklahoma City Trey Alexander.

Pedulla is a 6-1, 175-pound point guard and is a three-star prospect in the 2021 class. He's the No. 2 overall prospect out of Oklahoma, just behind Heritage Hall's Alexander, and is the No. 26 ranked point guard and No. 168 ranked player nationally.

Edmond Memorial went 20-4 overall last season, 11-3 in district play and finished the season third overall in Oklahoma 6A behind Midwest City and Booker T. Washington.

Pedulla plays on the AAU team Team Buddy Buckets and was recently named the MVP of the U17 point guards by Prep Hoops. While playing against Drive Nation out of Dallas, an AAU team that's annually loaded with top-tier talent from top to bottom, Pedulla dropped 31 points.

He's a do-it-all point guard with a high basketball IQ. He's an above-average passer and mid-range to outside scorer, but also has the ability to get down and dirty inside on both ends of the court.

Oklahoma State has yet to land a commitment in the 2021 class, but Boynton and Co. have proven over the last three years they're ace recruiters and Pedulla would be a great addition.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State Football Reports Seven Active Cases of COVID-19

Oklahoma State athletics has 19 active cases of COVID-19 and the football team has seven cases.

Robert Allen

by

Grumble

Oklahoma State and Tulsa Postponed to Sept. 19

The opening game of the season with Tulsa at Oklahoma State has been postponed from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

Chuba Hubbard Really Focused on Football Right Now

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard spoke with the media on Zoom and talked activism and football with an emphasis on football.

Robert Allen

by

Grumble

Oklahoma State Athletics Makes Layoffs, Salary Cuts, and Furloughs

Oklahoma State athletics has to make personnel moves across the board in athletics to fight COVID-19 revenue losses.

Robert Allen

Cowboy Wrestling: Fix Receives One Year Sanction After Testing Positive for Banned Substance

Oklahoma State wrestler Daton Fix has received a one-year sanction by the USADA for testing positive for a banned substance

Zach Lancaster

Game Details for Oklahoma State-Tulsa on Sept. 19 Announced

The game details have been announced for Oklahoma State's rescheduled season opener against Tulsa on Sept. 19

Zach Lancaster

Philip Montgomery Sells Postponing Game as Needed Safety Move

Tulsa h.ead football coach Philip Montgomery talks about the Oklahoma State moving a week later

Robert Allen

by

Grumble

Cowboy Backs and O-Line Loom as Question Marks

A closer in-depth look at the offensive line and cowboy back position on the Oklahoma State depth chart.

John Helsley

by

Orangeheart72

In-State Matthew Stone Releases Top Five, Sets Commitment Date

2021 Kingfisher standout wing Matthew Stone announced his top five schools and set a commitment date

Zach Lancaster

by

High Def Poke

Major West Coast Safety Target Includes Oklahoma State In Final Three

Jeffrey Bassa, Salt Lake City, Utah safety has included Oklahoma State in his newly released final 3

Marshall Levenson