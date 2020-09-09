Oklahoma State 2021 In-state Prospect out of Edmond Memorial

STILLWATER -- Mike Boynton and Co. are continuing the search to land a quality in-state prospect in the 2021 class and are hoping it's out of Edmond.

Edmond Memorial point guard Sean Pedulla took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to announce an offer from Oklahoma State.

Along with Oklahoma State, Pedulla has received multiple offers from Colorado State, Louisiana Tech, Minnesota, Samford, SMU, St. Louis, Texas State, Troy, Tulsa, Virginia Tech and Wofford.

Pedulla is the fourth in-state offer for Oklahoma State and Boynton and Co. joining Kingfisher duo Bijan Cortes and Matthew Stone and four-star guard out of Heritage Hall in Oklahoma City Trey Alexander.

Pedulla is a 6-1, 175-pound point guard and is a three-star prospect in the 2021 class. He's the No. 2 overall prospect out of Oklahoma, just behind Heritage Hall's Alexander, and is the No. 26 ranked point guard and No. 168 ranked player nationally.

Edmond Memorial went 20-4 overall last season, 11-3 in district play and finished the season third overall in Oklahoma 6A behind Midwest City and Booker T. Washington.

Pedulla plays on the AAU team Team Buddy Buckets and was recently named the MVP of the U17 point guards by Prep Hoops. While playing against Drive Nation out of Dallas, an AAU team that's annually loaded with top-tier talent from top to bottom, Pedulla dropped 31 points.

He's a do-it-all point guard with a high basketball IQ. He's an above-average passer and mid-range to outside scorer, but also has the ability to get down and dirty inside on both ends of the court.

Oklahoma State has yet to land a commitment in the 2021 class, but Boynton and Co. have proven over the last three years they're ace recruiters and Pedulla would be a great addition.