Oklahoma State Offers Two Top Prospects Including Nations Top Receiver

College recruiting is currently in the middle of a dead period, which means no face to face contact with recruits, but that does not stop the offers from being rolled out.

The Oklahoma State staff has sent out two big time 2021 offers over the past 24 hours, one of which is the #1 wide receiver nationally.

Emeka Egbuka is a 6’1” 190 pound prospect that is unanimously a top 10 national prospect and is considered the #1 wide receiver in the country. Egbuka plays his highschool ball in Steilacoom, Washington, where he helped lead his team to 11-3.

In his junior campaign, Egbuka posted an insane stat line of 1,607 yards and 25 touchdown’s on 83 receptions. As a sophomore, he tallied 72 receptions for 1,492 yards and 23 touchdowns.

He is as a dynamic playmaker as you will ever find at any level or region of the country. He plays defensive back as well for Steilacoom where he has snagged 16 interceptions in the past seasons. If he chose, he could be on the best cornerbacks in the country, but he will most likely play receiver at the college level.

The biggest recruiting pitch to Egbuka would be to come in and immediately take over for future top round pick and Biletnikoff finalist Tylan Wallace. If Oklahoma State were to land Egbuka, he would be the highest rated recruit to ever come to Stillwater.

The second offer that went out was to another prospect who can be listed as an athlete who will most likely play wide receiver in college. This is Saguaro, Arizona ATH Denzel Burke. The school Saguaro may be a familiar name to Oklahoma State fans as it is where 2020 wide receiver signee Matt Polk is from.

Burke’s season was only an abbreviated 7 games but posted 313 yards and 4 touchdowns while sharing the field with other power 5 receivers. On defense, Burke also snagged 2 interceptions.

The Oklahoma State offer marked the 16th offer for Burke in his recruitment. Oklahoma State will certainly be a player in this recruitment especially with Polk so close to Burke. The Oklahoma State staff has shown a focus in recruiting out west, signing five prospects in the 2020 class.

It will be interesting to see if and when these players schedule a visit to campus. The most likely of the two would be Burke but the allure of producing top receivers I’m sure will be something Egbuka notices.

The dead period will end in the beginning of March so visits to campus will open back up with official visits starting in April. The coaching staff is very excited with where they are in recruiting and you will most certainly see some top level recruits on campus.